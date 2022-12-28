scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

What happened in 2022? A timeline of key world events

From war and shootings to several historic firsts: 2022 was a year that had it all.

From Russia-Ukraine war to Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, here's a timeline of the top stories of 2022.

From war and shootings to historic firsts: 2022 was a year that had it all. While the first half of the year was marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on global politics, the year also saw the appointment of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as the first person of colour to become British Prime Minister. In neighbouring Pakistan, 2022 was marked by one of the most devastating floods. Politically, the year witnessed the ouster of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s post.

Anti-government protests took off in several parts of the world, driven by the rise in the cost of essential goods and services, curtailment of personal liberties and freedom of speech. In Iran, protests broke out after the country’s strict morality police allegedly tortured and killed a 22-year-old Kurdish woman for wearing her hijab improperly. Sri Lankans, meanwhile, took to the streets to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family members following years of alleged corruption and financial mismanagement that plunged the country into a deep economic crisis.

Scroll horizontally to take a look at some of the key stories that took place around the world this year, or click here to open in new window.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 17:09 IST
Next Story

5 innovative payment solutions that made Razorpay the preferred choice for small businesses in 2022

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close