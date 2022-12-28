What happened in 2022? A timeline of key world events

From war and shootings to historic firsts: 2022 was a year that had it all. While the first half of the year was marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on global politics, the year also saw the appointment of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as the first person of colour to become British Prime Minister. In neighbouring Pakistan, 2022 was marked by one of the most devastating floods. Politically, the year witnessed the ouster of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s post.

Anti-government protests took off in several parts of the world, driven by the rise in the cost of essential goods and services, curtailment of personal liberties and freedom of speech. In Iran, protests broke out after the country’s strict morality police allegedly tortured and killed a 22-year-old Kurdish woman for wearing her hijab improperly. Sri Lankans, meanwhile, took to the streets to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family members following years of alleged corruption and financial mismanagement that plunged the country into a deep economic crisis.

