Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin

September 7, 2021 5:20:02 pm
The 2015 attacks in Paris killed 130 people and wounded hundreds of others. A trial begins Wednesday of 20 men accused of having roles in the carnage.
The attacks were carefully planned and simultaneous across the French capital.
___
September-November 2015: Two apartments and a house in Belgium are rented under false identities to prepare and coordinate the attacks. Salah Abdeslam rents two cars in Belgium to drive to France.
___
November 13, 2015
— 9.16 pm and 9.20 pm: Two suicide bombers detonate themselves outside the national stadium just north of Paris after failing to enter it. A security guard and both bombers die.
— 9.24 pm to 9.36 pm: Three shootings take place at different restaurants in the 10th and 11th arrondissement of Paris. 39 people die.
— 9.41 pm: A suicide bomber detonates his vest by another restaurant, kills no one but wounds two.
— 9.47 pm: Three gunmen storm the Bataclan concert hall, killing 90.
— 9.53 pm: A suicide bomber detonates his vest near the national stadium. He is the only one killed.
___
November 14, 2015
— 12.12 am: Police special forces enter the Bataclan, two terrorists blow themselves up, one is killed by police.
— Early morning: Salah Abdeslam, who had dropped the stadium bombers off and whose brother was one of the restaurant attackers, flees to Belgium.
— 11.42 am: The Islamic State group claims the responsibility for the attacks as retaliation against France for “insulting (the) Prophet” and air strikes in Iraq and Syria.
___
— November 17-18: Police raid a house in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis, where two men involved in the attacks are hidden. One of the men detonates his explosive vest, and they and a woman with them die.
— March 18, 2016: Salah Abdeslam is captured in the Molenbeek area of Brussels, Belgium.
— March 22, 2016: Three suicide bombers connected to the November 2015 Paris attacks kill 32 people and injure more than 300 in Brussels.
— April 8: Mohamed Abrini, who was involved in the Paris attacks and Brussels bombings, is arrested in Anderlecht outside Brussels.
— September 8, 2021: The trial of the November 13, 2015, Paris attacks opens in Paris. A total of 20 men are named as defendants. Abrini, Abdeslam and 12 others are set to appear. Five of the defendants are presumed dead and one is on the run.
— May 25, 2022: The judges are expected to give their verdict.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-