TIME magazine replaces logo with ‘VOTE’ for the first time in its 100-year history

The new cover by TIME magazine. Artwork by Shepard Fairey.

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, the TIME magazine replaced its logo on the cover of the November 2 double issue with an imperative — ‘VOTE’.

Urging citizens to exercise their right to vote in what is being perceived as one of the most divisive and crucial US presidential elections in modern history, Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal in a note to readers said “we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change our tune” after what has been a year of “pain, hardship, chaos and loss”.

“To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our US edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote,” explains Felsenthal.

The artwork on the cover of the magazine is by Shepard Fairey who created the famous ‘HOPE’ poster in 2008 for then presidential hopeful Barack Obama.

His latest cover image on the magazine, set to hit the stands on the eve of the election on November 2, shows a woman wearing a bandana as a face covering with a picture of a ballot box and ‘vote’ printed on it.

“Even though the subject in the portrait knows there are additional challenges to democracy during a pandemic, the person is determined to use their voice and power by voting,” Fairey says of the artwork.

On November 3, America will elect its new president. This year’s elections are the most significant for the country that is reeling under the impact of the novel coronavirus that has killed at least 2,20,000 people in the US. Unemployment is higher than it has been at any point since the Great Depression. The electorate is deeply divided, along partisan and racial lines.

Whether America will bring Donald Trump back in power or vote for Joe Biden depends on how they see the response to key issues in the country lasting four years of Trump presidency.

