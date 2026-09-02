Tiger Woods pleads guilty, gets 5-year licence suspension: What it means for the golf star

Appearing in a courtroom in Martin County, Woods agreed to a reduced charge after he was earlier charged with DUI by the authorities.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 07:34 PM IST
tiger woodsGolfer Tiger Woods, right, arrives with Vanessa Trump, left, for Woods' plea conference hearing in a DUI case stemming from a rollover crash in Florida in March, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in Stuart, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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Tiger Woods pleaded guilty and entered a plea agreement on Wednesday to a reckless driving charge following a rollover crash in March this year near his home in Florida.

Appearing in a courtroom in Martin County, Woods agreed to a reduced charge after he was earlier charged with DUI by the authorities. A judge on Wednesday ordered that his driver’s licence be suspended for five years.

During the hearing, Woods, 50, said little and sat in the defence gallery. The veteran golfer arrived at the courthouse with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law.

Earlier, Woods had pleaded not guilty to a driving under the influence charge. The golf champion was arrested previously after his SUV hit a truck and rolled over on its side on a beachside residential road on Jupiter Island.

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