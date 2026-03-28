Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida

Golf star Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Florida on Friday, according to local authorities.

Police said Woods was driving near his home on Jupiter Island when the crash happened shortly before 2pm.

Martin County sheriff John Budensiek said Woods tried to overtake a truck on a narrow road. “He approached at a high rate of speed,” the sheriff said, adding that the road had a 30mph limit.

The vehicle clipped a trailer, left the road and overturned, coming to rest on its side. Woods, who was alone, got out through the passenger side.

‘Signs of impairment’

Officers at the scene said Woods showed signs of impairment and carried out roadside tests before arresting him.

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Authorities said a breath test found no alcohol in his system. Police believe the suspected impairment may be due to medication or drugs.

This photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office shows the overturned vehicle in a rollover crash which involved Tiger Woods in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27, 2026. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Woods refused to take a urinalysis test and was charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

No injuries were reported, though officials said the crash could have been more serious given the narrow road.

Previous incidents

This is not the first time Woods has faced traffic-related issues. In 2021, he was badly injured in a high-speed crash in Los Angeles and needed multiple surgeries.

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In 2017, he was arrested on a DUI charge in Florida and later said he had taken a mix of prescription medicines. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving in that case.

This photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office shows skid marks near the overturned vehicle in a rollover crash which involved Tiger Woods in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27, 2026. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The 50-year-old has played limited golf in recent years due to injuries. He has not taken part in a PGA Tour event since 2024, though he recently appeared in the indoor TGL league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy.

Woods has entered this year’s US Senior Open but has not confirmed if he will play. His participation in next month’s Masters also remains unclear.

(With inputs from AP)