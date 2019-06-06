Toggle Menu
Tick tock goes the political clock in US as Democrats weigh impeachmenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/tick-tock-goes-the-political-clock-in-us-as-democrats-weigh-impeachment-5767871/

Tick tock goes the political clock in US as Democrats weigh impeachment

Calls for impeaching Trump have grown louder in the House. Some Democrats say that if the House moves ahead, proceedings would have to be launched this year or it will be too late.

US, trump, donald trump, democrats, us democrats, impeachment against trump, democrats impeachment against trump, dems US, election 2020, us elections 2020, presidential elections 2020, house democrats, nancy pelosi, house speaker nancy pelosi, washington, president trump, world news, indian express news
Pelosi says she’s following a step-by-step path of investigations that’s in line with public sentiment. (AP)

The political clock is ticking towards the 2020 election as House Democrats consider whether to launch any impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. That could limit how long House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can say yes or no on that question before the presidential campaign consumes the nation’s attention.

There’s a widespread feeling among Democrats that she knows this and may be trying to run out the clock. Pelosi says she’s following a step-by-step path of investigations that’s in line with public sentiment, and most of the House Democratic caucus is not crossing her on that point.

But calls for impeaching Trump have grown louder in the House. Some Democrats say that if the House moves ahead, proceedings would have to be launched this year or it will be too late.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bipartisan bill introduced to ban Chinese, foreign firms flaunting US laws on stock exchanges
2 Hafiz Saeed not allowed to lead Eid prayers at his ‘favourite’ venue in Lahore
3 Dutch teen was not euthanised, stopped eating, drinking: report