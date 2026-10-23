Tibet earthquake horror: CCTV videos show people running as buildings shake after magnitude 7.0 quake

Surveillance footage captured people rushing out of buildings as a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Tibet in southwestern China late Thursday night, killing at least 16 people and injuring 76, according to the latest figures reported by Reuters on Friday.

The earthquake struck Baqen County in Nagqu, a high-altitude region in northern Tibet. Videos released by Chinese state media also showed rescue workers inspecting damaged homes with flashlights, while residents sought shelter outdoors and in parked vehicles.

More than a dozen people were killed when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit China’s Tibet on Thursday evening local time, according to local officials. Security cameras captured crowds running out of buildings as the tremors began. https://t.co/9prKSArbqB — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 22, 2026

More than 300 police personnel were deployed to assist with emergency operations, and more than 12,000 people were moved to safer locations, state news agency Xinhua reported. Authorities are continuing to assess damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre reported 413 aftershocks as of Friday, adding to concerns about damaged buildings and the possibility of further structural collapses.

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TIBET · EARTHQUAKE The night the ground shook in Nagqu A magnitude 7 earthquake killed at least 16 people in a remote, high-altitude part of Tibet. Here is what happened, and what rescuers face. THU 10:33 PM · NAGQU M7.0 Thursday night in Nagqu, a city on the Tibetan plateau about 4,800 metres above sea level. At 10:33 pm a magnitude 7 earthquake strikes. At least 339 homes collapse, and rockfalls tumble from the slopes. More than 5,000 rescuers search each household and each village, in the cold. Intermittent snow is expected over the next three days. Officials fear aftershocks could bring down more buildings. NIGHTQUAKERESCUESNOW Illustration. Not a depiction of a specific village. THE TOLL SO FAR According to Chinese state media 16 people killed, at least 54 people injured 339 homes collapsed, at least 5,000+ rescuers, from three local counties THE QUAKE A magnitude 7.0 jolt, then aftershocks The US Geological Survey recorded the quake at 10:33 pm local time on Thursday, and at least seven aftershocks of magnitude 4.3 to 5.2. CALMMAIN QUAKE M7.0AFTERSHOCKS M4.3–5.2 Illustrative trace, not an actual recording. BELOW GROUND How deep it struck SURFACE 5 KM 10 KM 15 KM 20 KM Main quake: 18 km Aftershocks: 10 km Depths as recorded by the USGS. Aftershock positions are illustrative. WHERE IT STRUCK 191 km east-northeast of Nagqu NAGQU LHASA EPICENTRE 191 KM Nam Co Distance per the USGS. The epicentre is plotted at the coordinates given by the China Earthquake Networks Center (32.40°N, 93.79°E). Terrain texture is decorative. Map data: Natural Earth. CUT OFF Lines down, roads closed Communications Down in some quake-hit areas, Xinhua said. DOWN DOWN Rail Railway authorities halted trains passing through the region. HALTED HALTED National Highway 317 A section is closed after rockfalls; only emergency, rescue and official vehicles may pass. CLOSED CLOSED THE RESPONSE Searching house by house By Friday afternoon, rescuers had completed three rounds of searches, going through each household and each village, said Dunzhu, the acting mayor of Nagqu. 5,000+ rescuers deployed 3 local counties 3 search rounds SUPPLIES THAT HAVE ARRIVED · EACH SYMBOL = 200 Tents about 3,400 Prefabricated housing units 2,000 Folding beds 2,000 Flashlights Winter clothing THE DAYS AHEAD What rescuers are up against Aftershocks. Officials told journalists they were concerned about further building collapses. Rockslides. Officials also fear casualties from rockslides. Cold and terrain. The geography and low temperatures are complicating the search. Snow. Intermittent snow is expected in the quake region over the next three days, Xinhua said. XI JINPING’S INSTRUCTIONS On Friday morning, China’s president called for all-out efforts in rescue operations and medical relief. He issues such instructions only in major disasters and accidents. Sources: Associated Press, citing Chinese state media, Xinhua and the US Geological Survey; China Earthquake Networks Center, via Xinhua (epicentre coordinates). Map data: Natural Earth. Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

This was the strongest tremor to be recorded in China since January 2024.

At least 16 people were killed and 46 injured after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck China’s Tibet region on Thursday evening, with hundreds of homes collapsing in Nagqu. Surveillance camera footage showed people evacuating buildings as the earthquake struck. 🔗 https://t.co/V1vzvNOg6W — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 23, 2026

Videos and photos circulating on Chinese social media platform Douyin showed rescue teams inspecting damaged and cracked houses with torches during the night and distributing food, blankets and other relief material to affected families.

Residents said they woke up to strong shaking early in the morning and rushed out of their homes in panic. Many said they spent the entire night outside in the open or inside parked cars, fearing aftershocks.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said as many as 413 aftershocks have been recorded so far after the main quake, adding to the fear among locals. Authorities said assessment of damage to houses and infrastructure is still underway.

Medical teams have also been sent to treat the injured. The Tibet region and neighbouring Qinghai province are located in a seismically active zone near the tectonic plate boundary and frequently witness earthquakes. In 2010, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Yushu in Qinghai province killed nearly 2,700 people and injured more than 12,000 others.

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In January last year, another powerful quake in Tibet had claimed over 120 lives. Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared.