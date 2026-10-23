Tibet earthquake horror: CCTV videos show people running as buildings shake after magnitude 7.0 quake

Rescue underway in Nagqu after China's strongest tremor since Jan 2024; Over 12,000 shifted, 413 aftershocks recorded; Visuals show teams inspecting damaged homes at night

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 07:20 PM IST
tibet earthquake, china quake,In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters inspect an earthquake-hit village houses in Baqen County of Nagqu City in China's Tibet autonomous region, on Friday, October 23, 2026. (Xinhua via AP)
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Surveillance footage captured people rushing out of buildings as a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Tibet in southwestern China late Thursday night, killing at least 16 people and injuring 76, according to the latest figures reported by Reuters on Friday.

The earthquake struck Baqen County in Nagqu, a high-altitude region in northern Tibet. Videos released by Chinese state media also showed rescue workers inspecting damaged homes with flashlights, while residents sought shelter outdoors and in parked vehicles.

More than 300 police personnel were deployed to assist with emergency operations, and more than 12,000 people were moved to safer locations, state news agency Xinhua reported. Authorities are continuing to assess damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre reported 413 aftershocks as of Friday, adding to concerns about damaged buildings and the possibility of further structural collapses.

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TIBET · EARTHQUAKE

The night the ground shook in Nagqu

A magnitude 7 earthquake killed at least 16 people in a remote, high-altitude part of Tibet. Here is what happened, and what rescuers face.

Night scene of a Tibetan village below snowy mountains                            
  THU 10:33 PM · NAGQUM7.0

Thursday night in Nagqu, a city on the Tibetan plateau about 4,800 metres above sea level.

At 10:33 pm a magnitude 7 earthquake strikes. At least 339 homes collapse, and rockfalls tumble from the slopes.

More than 5,000 rescuers search each household and each village, in the cold.

Intermittent snow is expected over the next three days. Officials fear aftershocks could bring down more buildings.

    
NIGHTQUAKERESCUESNOW

Illustration. Not a depiction of a specific village.

THE TOLL SO FAR

According to Chinese state media

16 people killed, at least
54 people injured
339 homes collapsed, at least
5,000+ rescuers, from three local counties

THE QUAKE

A magnitude 7.0 jolt, then aftershocks

The US Geological Survey recorded the quake at 10:33 pm local time on Thursday, and at least seven aftershocks of magnitude 4.3 to 5.2.

Illustrative seismograph trace  

CALMMAIN QUAKE M7.0AFTERSHOCKS M4.3–5.2

Illustrative trace, not an actual recording.

BELOW GROUND

How deep it struck

Cross-section of the groundSURFACE5 KM10 KM15 KM20 KM           Main quake: 18 kmAftershocks: 10 km

Depths as recorded by the USGS. Aftershock positions are illustrative.

WHERE IT STRUCK

191 km east-northeast of Nagqu

Map of the quake area in Nagqu, Tibet       NAGQULHASAEPICENTRE191 KMNam Co
Locator map 

Distance per the USGS. The epicentre is plotted at the coordinates given by the China Earthquake Networks Center (32.40°N, 93.79°E). Terrain texture is decorative. Map data: Natural Earth.

CUT OFF

Lines down, roads closed

Communications Down in some quake-hit areas, Xinhua said.

DOWN

Rail Railway authorities halted trains passing through the region.

HALTED

National Highway 317 A section is closed after rockfalls; only emergency, rescue and official vehicles may pass.

CLOSED

THE RESPONSE

Searching house by house

By Friday afternoon, rescuers had completed three rounds of searches, going through each household and each village, said Dunzhu, the acting mayor of Nagqu.

5,000+ rescuers deployed
3 local counties
3 search rounds

SUPPLIES THAT HAVE ARRIVED · EACH SYMBOL = 200

Tents about 3,400

                 

Prefabricated housing units 2,000

          

Folding beds 2,000

          
Flashlights Winter clothing

THE DAYS AHEAD

What rescuers are up against

Aftershocks. Officials told journalists they were concerned about further building collapses.

Rockslides. Officials also fear casualties from rockslides.

Cold and terrain. The geography and low temperatures are complicating the search.

Snow. Intermittent snow is expected in the quake region over the next three days, Xinhua said.

XI JINPING’S INSTRUCTIONS

On Friday morning, China’s president called for all-out efforts in rescue operations and medical relief. He issues such instructions only in major disasters and accidents.

Sources: Associated Press, citing Chinese state media, Xinhua and the US Geological Survey; China Earthquake Networks Center, via Xinhua (epicentre coordinates). Map data: Natural Earth.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

This was the strongest tremor to be recorded in China since January 2024.

Videos and photos circulating on Chinese social media platform Douyin showed rescue teams inspecting damaged and cracked houses with torches during the night and distributing food, blankets and other relief material to affected families.

Residents said they woke up to strong shaking early in the morning and rushed out of their homes in panic. Many said they spent the entire night outside in the open or inside parked cars, fearing aftershocks.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said as many as 413 aftershocks have been recorded so far after the main quake, adding to the fear among locals. Authorities said assessment of damage to houses and infrastructure is still underway.

Medical teams have also been sent to treat the injured. The Tibet region and neighbouring Qinghai province are located in a seismically active zone near the tectonic plate boundary and frequently witness earthquakes. In 2010, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Yushu in Qinghai province killed nearly 2,700 people and injured more than 12,000 others.

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In January last year, another powerful quake in Tibet had claimed over 120 lives. Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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