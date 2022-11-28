scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Three Israeli soldiers detained for suspected revenge attack on Palestinians

Israel's defense minister Benny Gantz said if it came to light that the incident was an act of revenge, the military is dealing with a "severe incident which requires accountability".

Mourners carry the coffin of Tiran Ferro at his funeral. Ferro was an Israeli Druze high-schooler who authorities said was killed in a car crash in the occupied West Bank and briefly held by Palestinian gunmen before they handed him over. (Reuters)

Three Israeli soldiers were detained on Monday, the military said, after allegedly hurling an improvised bomb at Palestinians near the West Bank city of Bethlehem as revenge for the seizing of the body of a teenager last week.

On Wednesday, in the occupied West Bank, which has seen an intensification of violence since March, Palestinian gunmen seized the body of an Israeli Druze high-schooler from a hospital in the town of Jenin where he had been taken after a car accident, according to the Israeli Defence Forces.

Also read |Amid Israeli blockade on Gaza, a fishing fleet limps along

The incident fuelled expectations that the military could launch an assault to recover the teenager’s body. But it was quietly returned after some 30 hours following negotiations that, according to a diplomat, had involved the United Nations.

The gunmen did not announce their motivation, but Palestinians demonstrated in Jenin the same day, demanding the release of remains of their relatives which they said Israel was holding. The Druze are an Arab community in Israel whose members serve in its armed forces.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...Premium
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had launched an investigation into the attack on Palestinians near Bethlehem on Monday by Israeli Druze soldiers but could not provide further details.

Israel’s defense minister Benny Gantz said if it came to light that the incident was an act of revenge, the military is dealing with a “severe incident which requires accountability”.

“Israeli soldiers don’t take the law into their hands and exact revenge,” Gantz tweeted.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 10:08:56 pm
Next Story

Absconding ‘rowdy sheeter’ Sunil shares dais with BJP MPs, hints at joining party

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close