Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

July 24, 2022 5:08:19 pm
Three people died in a shooting at a university graduation ceremony in the Philippines’ capital region on Sunday, including a former mayor from the volatile south of the country, police said.
Local Quezon City police chief Remus Medina said the shooting appeared to have been an assassination of the former mayor of the southern Lamitan city, Rose Furigay. The suspect, wounded in a shootout with a campus security officer and arrested after a car chase, was now in custody and being interrogated, Medina told reporters.
“He looks like he was a determined assassin,” Medina said, adding he was found with two pistols.
Quezon is part of the Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people.
Subscriber Only Stories
Furigay was shot as she was about to attend the graduation of her daughter at the law school of Ateneo de Manila University, one of the country’s most prestigious, Medina said.
The suspect, who had no relatives at the graduation, was also a native of Lamitan city in Basilan province, a stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, a pro-Islamist State extremist group known for its banditry and kidnapping.
The two others killed were a campus security officer and an unidentified male, the police said. Ateneo cancelled the graduation ceremony after the shooting.
In the Southeast Asian nation, shooting incidents are sporadic, with owners required to have permits to carry guns in public. Private security officers in the Philippines carry either handguns or shotguns, and firearms are a common sight in shopping malls, offices, banks, restaurants and even schools.
“We commit our law enforcement agencies to thoroughly and swiftly investigate these killings and bring all involved to justice,” Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Space news weekly recap: China space station module launch, Webb’s ‘purple swirl’,’ and more
Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on second anniversary of Dil Bechara: ‘Miss You Manny’
Need to prevent stigma associated with monkeypox, call it human pox instead: Expert
Punjab: Brother, accomplice arrested for Ludhiana trader’s murder
Amit Panghal, Lovlina seek redemption at CWG
Katherine Langford calls climate anxiety real; expert suggests ways to deal with it
CISCE 12th result 2022 Declared: How to check score card online, via SMS
Maharashtra: Standing crop on eight lakh hectares damaged due to heavy rains
Bhagyashree recalls ‘miserable’ phase when she could not move her right hand: ‘I couldn’t even brush my teeth or comb my hair’
Tripura stands out with cross-votes against Droupadi Murmu, BJP & ally left looking inwards
Mann Govt making sincere efforts to start Halwara airport soon: AAP’s Sanjeev Arora
Karnataka: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru following frequent landslides