Thousands sign up to storm Nevada’s Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

Over 5,00,000 people have signed on to a Facebook event pledging to raid Nevada’s Area 51, a site long believed to be a secret alien holding site, on a mission to finally “see them aliens”. The Facebook event titled ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ is inviting people from around the world to join a “Naruto run” – a unique style of running based on the Japanese anime series Naruto with arms outstretched backwards and heads forward – into the area.

The event is set to happen on September 20 from 3 am to 6 am (Pacific Daylight Time).

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens,” the Facebook event’s page details read.

Area 51, located in Nevada, is a secret US Air Force military installation that is administered by Edwards Air Force Base and is well-guarded by fences, radars, and heavily armed government contractors.

This isolated and mysterious area has been the focus of conspiracy theories since decades. Many people think that it is where the US government stores its secrets about aliens and UFOs. However, the area was officially acknowledged as a military site in 2013.

The theories around Area 51 garnered more traction after a man in the 1980s claimed that he had actually seen scientists reverse engineer alien saucers there, as per local news.

The September event comes weeks after US senators were reported about encounters between the US Navy and an unidentified aircraft, which they presumed to be an unidentified flying object.