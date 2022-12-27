Thousands of cancelled flights upend travel plans across US

Written by Derrick Bryson Taylor and Daniel Victor

Thousands of stranded holiday travelers were no closer to home Tuesday, as the aftermath of a deadly winter storm that grounded flights and throttled plans over the holiday weekend continued to play out at airline counters across the country.

Disruptions were likely to continue throughout the week at airports, where cancelled flights caused weary homebound travelers to sleep on floors and wait hours in line for customer service.

By 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, nearly 2,900 U.S. flights were cancelled and more than 1,000 others delayed, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking service. Most of the cancellations — more than 2,500 of them — came from Southwest Airlines, which had already called off more than 60% of its flights for the day.

Tuesday’s unfolding chaos followed similar scenes Monday, when more than 4,000 U.S. flights — most also operated by Southwest — were cancelled and more than 8,500 others delayed, FlightAware reported.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement Monday that the travel disruptions were “unacceptable” and that its network was behind because of the winter storm that slammed parts of the country with heavy snow, ice and strong winds much of last week.

“Our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning,” the company said, adding that it was working to address the disruptions by “rebalancing the airline and repositioning” crews.

By late Monday and into Tuesday morning, Southwest was in damage-control mode, responding to angry and frustrated customers on Twitter. The airline repeatedly apologized for the cancellations and offered assistance through direct messages, which did not appease everyone.

“Our biggest issue at this time is getting our crews and our aircraft in the right places,” Chris Perry, a spokesperson for Southwest, said in an email. A statement on the airline’s website called the cancellations “unacceptable.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation said in a statement Monday that it would look into the Southwest issue, adding that it was concerned by the airline’s “unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays” and reports of poor customer service.

David Vernon, an airline analyst at financial firm Sanford C. Bernstein, said Southwest’s network is organized in what is known as a point-to-point system, which enables higher use of planes during normal times but can cause cascading negative effects when things go wrong.

“It comes down to the structure of Southwest’s network and its exposure to hard hit areas like Chicago and Denver,” he said.

No single region or airport bore the brunt of the cancellations. On Tuesday morning, more than 155 flights originating at Denver International Airport, or about 17% of its outgoing traffic, were cancelled, and more than 115 flights, or about 38%, were cancelled out of Chicago Midway International. More than 100 flights were also cancelled at Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, and similar numbers were reported for Baltimore-Washington International, Dallas Love Field in Texas and Nashville International in Tennessee.

It has been nearly a week since the winter storm began wreaking havoc for millions of people counting on airlines to get them from point A to B. The number of cancelled flight began to rise last Thursday, when airlines called off more than 2,600 of them. The next day, nearly 6,000, or about a quarter of all U.S. flights, were cancelled across the country. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, nearly 3,500 flights were cancelled, and slightly fewer, at about 3,200, were cut from the schedules on Christmas Day.

The recovery is just beginning in Buffalo, New York, where at least 28 people died and roads remained impassable after the area’s worst winter storm in more than 50 years. A driving ban remained in place as the snow was expected to finally end early Tuesday after accumulations of up to 49 inches. Many streets have not been plowed, and vehicles remained stranded on roads, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

Most power outages had been restored after affecting more than 1 million customers at the storm’s peak, but thousands remained without power in Maine and New York state early Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us.