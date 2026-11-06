Thomas Markle arrested: Meghan Markle’s father taken into custody over child sexual abuse material charges

Thomas Markle was taken into custody by federal agents near Tampa. The arrest follows a Philippines investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material found on devices linked to his former home.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 6, 2026 09:21 PM IST
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, during a visit to Bondi Beach, Australia, on April 17, 2026. (AP)Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, during a visit to Bondi Beach, Australia, on April 17, 2026. (AP)
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Thomas Markle, the father of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, was arrested Friday morning by federal agents in Florida on charges related to child sexual abuse material, people familiar with the matter told news agency Associated Press reported.

The people who confirmed his arrest were not authorised to publicly discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. Thomas Markle was taken into custody near Tampa. Meghan Markle recently said she was “deeply distressed” by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father’s former home. She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about him had been sent to London police in 2018.

Meghan, an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama “Suits,” married Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Her father, a retired television lighting and photography director, did not attend the wedding, prompting extensive coverage in the British media of Meghan’s estrangement from her father. Meghan said she decided to distance herself from him to protect her children.

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