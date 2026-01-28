skip to content
‘This is a time for deescalation’, says Apple CEO Tim Cook on ICE shootings in Minneapolis

Tim Cook said he was heartbroken over Alex Pretti’s killing, urging deescalation as tech leaders react to ICE actions.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 28, 2026 07:53 PM IST First published on: Jan 28, 2026 at 07:52 PM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook weighed in on the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota.Apple CEO Tim Cook weighed in on the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota. (File photo)

Soon after tech leaders in the United States expressed their views over ICE agents’ killing of US nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Apple CEO Tim Cook weighed in on the killing, telling employees that he was “heartbroken” by the events.

In an internal memo shared with employees and published on Apple’s website, seen by Bloomberg, Cook said that “this is a time for deescalation. I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect no matter who they are or where they’re from.”

Cook went on to say that he had a “good conversation with the President this week where I shared my views and I appreciate his openness to engaging on issues that matter to us all.”

The news comes after Cook attended a VIP screening of Amazon’s $40 million documentary about Melania Trump, which was aired just hours after Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse, was killed by federal agents.

Also Read Altman vs Zuckerberg: OpenAI CEO criticises Meta-style culture shifts

Other than Cook, the VIP screening was also attended by tech leaders like Amazon’s Andy Jassy and AMD CEO Lisa Su. Apart from donations to Trump’s election campaign, the Apple CEO also gifted a 24K gold and glass statue and promised to put another $100 billion to expand manufacturing in the United States.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also expressed his views on Alex Pretti’s shooting in Minneapolis, saying that “ICE is going too far. There is a big difference between deporting violent criminals and what’s happening now, and we need to get the distinction right.”

US President Donald Trump also said that he was looking to “deescalate” the situation in Minnesota by replacing Greg Bovino, the US Border Patrol commander, who claimed that the victims were Border Patrol agents themselves.

An initial report to the US Congress sent by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that a Border Patrol officer and a Customs and Border Protection officer each fired Glock pistols at Alex Pretti.

