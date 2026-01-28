‘This is a time for deescalation’, says Apple CEO Tim Cook on ICE shootings in Minneapolis

Apple CEO Tim Cook weighed in on the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota. (File photo)

Soon after tech leaders in the United States expressed their views over ICE agents’ killing of US nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Apple CEO Tim Cook weighed in on the killing, telling employees that he was “heartbroken” by the events.

In an internal memo shared with employees and published on Apple’s website, seen by Bloomberg, Cook said that “this is a time for deescalation. I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect no matter who they are or where they’re from.”