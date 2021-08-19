Third wave? Data shows Covid cases rising in United States

The spread of the coronavirus in the United States has reached a record high since last winter, when the number of daily cases peaked at nearly 3 lakh. According to the New York Times tracker, the US recorded 1,62,724 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, August 18.

US has been witnessing an uptick in its daily figures since July, when the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 hit the country. On Wednesday, New York Times reported that data from seven states — California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia — shows that breakthrough infections in vaccinated people accounted for at least 1 in 5 newly diagnosed cases. However, experts asserted that the infections largely surge through the unvaccinated.

Daily Covid-19 cases in the United States. (Photo: Screenshot/Google) Daily Covid-19 cases in the United States. (Photo: Screenshot/Google)

On Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged its citizens to get vaccinated, stating that Covid-19 community transmission in the country was at an high. According to its data, the 7-day average of daily new cases, as of August 18, was “13.2 per cent higher than the previous week and 1,016.8 per cent higher than the lowest average in June 2021,” the tweet read.

#COVID19 community transmission in the U.S. is high. As of August 18, the 7-day average of daily new cases is 130,121. This is 13.2% higher than the previous week, & 1,016.8% higher than the lowest average in June 2021. Get vaccinated. More data: https://t.co/iSLwhCwlZ2 pic.twitter.com/aVXlf6VCDx — CDC (@CDCgov) August 18, 2021

US, on August 18, recorded 809 new deaths, a 97 per cent increase in the last 14 days, pushing its death toll to over 6.2 lakh.

New York Times’ data shows that the southern state of Mississippi is recording the highest number of daily cases per capita. States like Florida and Louisiana, with the lowest vaccination rates, have also been seeing a record number of hospitalisations.

Earlier this month, as many as 12,373 beds in Florida were occupied by Covid-19 patients, most of them children, Reuters reported.

In a bid to curb the rising infections, US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that booster shots will be offered to all Americans from September 20 to strengthen their immunity post two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jabs.

The booster shot can be taken eight months after the second dose, CDC recommended, adding that the rollout will likely begin with health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors.