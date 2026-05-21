Pete Hegseth mimics Trump at Kentucky rally: ‘They’re gonna come after you’

Addressing supporters at the rally, Hegseth recalled a conversation with Trump when he was first offered the role of Defence Secretary. (Source: File)

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth mimicked US President Donald Trump at a recent campaign rally for Ed Gallrein, Trump’s preferred candidate in Kentucky.

Addressing supporters at the rally, Hegseth recalled a conversation with Trump when he was first offered the job of Defence Secretary. Mimicking Trump’s voice and tone, Hegseth said, “President Trump told me, ‘Pete, you’re gonna have to be tough as s***. They’re gonna come after you.’ And boy, was he right.”

Hegseth travelled to Kentucky to campaign for Trump backed candidate Ed Gallrein, who is challenging Massie in the Republican primary for the state’s 4th Congressional District. Massie, a longtime conservative lawmaker who has increasingly clashed with Trump in recent months, has become one of the president’s most vocal Republican critics in Congress.