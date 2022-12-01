scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

These are the 10 most expensive cities in the world right now

New York and Singapore have emerged as the joint-most expensive cities to live in, according to a new worldwide survey.

The Statue of Liberty in New York, US, on June 17, 2021. (Bloomberg)

New York and Singapore have emerged as the joint-most expensive cities to live in, according to a new worldwide survey.

The cost of living in 172 of the world’s major cities rocketed an average 8.1% over the past year, driven by factors including the war in Ukraine and supply-chain snarls, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Worldwide Cost of Living report.

Tel Aviv, which topped the rankings last year, was bumped into third position, while Hong Kong and Los Angeles rounded out the top five priciest places.

Asian cities tended to escape the steep price rises seen elsewhere, with the average increase in the cost of living at 4.5%, although individual country performance varied due to government policies and currency moves.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Other key findings from the study included:

  • Tokyo and Osaka tumbled down the rankings, dropping 24 and 33 places respectively, as interest rates stayed low
  • The Syrian capital Damascus and Libya’s Tripoli are the world’s cheapest places
  • Sydney jumped into the top 10 as strong exports buoyed the Aussie dollar
  • San Francisco leaped into eighth place, from 24 last year
  • The six most expensive Chinese cities all rose up the ranks, with Shanghai entering the top 20
Customers outside bars in Singapore. Photographer: Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg

Upasana Dutt, head of worldwide cost of living at EIU, said: “The war in Ukraine, Western sanctions on Russia and China’s zero-Covid policies have caused supply-chain problems that, combined with rising interest rates and exchange-rate shifts, have resulted in a cost-of-living crisis across the world. We can see the impact in this year’s index, with the average price rise across the 172 cities in our survey being the strongest we’ve seen in the 20 years for which we have digital data.”

The survey, which was carried out in August and September this year, compares more than 400 individual prices across over 200 products and services in 172 cities globally.

These are the top 10 most expensive cities in the world, with their 2022 ranking. Some cities are tied.

Singapore — 1

New York, US — 1

Tel Aviv, Israel — 3

Hong Kong, China — 4

Los Angeles, US — 4

Zurich, Switzerland — 6

Geneva, Switzerland — 7

San Francisco, US — 8

Paris, France — 9

Copenhagen, Denmark — 10

Sydney, Australia — 10

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 08:20:40 am
Next Story

Here’s how you can learn to stop over-thinking

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close