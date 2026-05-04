Why Thermos is recalling over 8 million jars and bottles after injury reports

The recall covers about 5.8 million Stainless King Food Jars and 2.3 million Sportsman Food and Beverage Bottles sold in the United States over several years

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 4, 2026 10:56 AM IST First published on: May 4, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Thermos RecallThermos has recalled more than 8 million food jars and bottles after reports. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Thermos has recalled more than 8 million food jars and bottles after reports that a part of the lid can eject with force and cause injuries, according to information shared by ABC News citing the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The company said the issue is linked to the stopper in certain models. If food or drinks are stored for a long time, pressure can build up inside. When the container is opened, the stopper may “forcefully eject”, posing what the notice describes as “serious impact injury and laceration hazards”.

Thermos said some products are missing a pressure relief feature in the centre of the stopper, which is meant to release built-up pressure safely.

The recall covers about 5.8 million Stainless King Food Jars and 2.3 million Sportsman Food and Beverage Bottles sold in the United States over several years.

According to the notice, the company received 27 reports of incidents where users were struck by the stopper after opening the container. “Three consumers suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye,” the recall said.

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The affected models include Stainless King Food Jars with model numbers SK3000 and SK3020 made before July 2023, and all Sportsman bottles with model number SK3010.

The products were sold at major retailers, including Target, Walmart and Amazon, as well as online, between March 2008 and July 2024.

Thermos has asked consumers to stop using the affected items. For some models, customers are required to send a photo of the disposed stopper, while others must be returned using a prepaid shipping label.

The company said customers can apply for a replacement through its support website or contact its helpline for assistance.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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