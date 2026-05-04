Why Thermos is recalling over 8 million jars and bottles after injury reports

Thermos has recalled more than 8 million food jars and bottles after reports. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Thermos has recalled more than 8 million food jars and bottles after reports that a part of the lid can eject with force and cause injuries, according to information shared by ABC News citing the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The company said the issue is linked to the stopper in certain models. If food or drinks are stored for a long time, pressure can build up inside. When the container is opened, the stopper may “forcefully eject”, posing what the notice describes as “serious impact injury and laceration hazards”.