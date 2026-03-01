‘There are signs that Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead’: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “there are signs” that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is dead.

In a press statement on the US-Israeli joint operation conducted on Saturday, Netanyahu vowed that the attacks will last “as long as necessary,” signalling Tel Aviv’s readiness for a protracted regional conflict. The strikes targeted Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Earlier, Israel said it was assessing whether Khamenei had been “likely killed” in the operation. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that both the Supreme Leader and President Masoud Pezeshkian were alive “as far as I know.”

The US and Israel conducted the airstrikes a day after negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities fell apart in Geneva.