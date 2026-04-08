The ‘wild’ final hours in Middle East: How Mojtaba Khamenei’s secret directive averted a US bombing campaign

Amid US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to reach an agreement, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei directed negotiators to move for a deal with the United States, for the first time since the conflict began, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official, a regional official and a third source with knowledge of the matter.
Even as Trump had publicly threatened “total annihilation,” diplomatic efforts were quietly advancing behind the scenes, with his closest aides unsure of POTUS’ next move until he announced a ceasefire.
US forces in the Middle East, along with officials in the Pentagon, were preparing for a large-scale bombing campaign targeting Iran in the final hours before the truce, with authorities uncertain about the direction Trump’s decision would take. “We had no idea what was going to happen. It was wild,” Axios quoted a defence official as saying.
“Very angry”, Steve Witkoff told the mediators that Iran’s 10-point proposal was “a disaster, a catastrophe”, Axios cited a source with direct knowledge of the matter as saying.
Following this, amendments were made in the proposals, with Pakistani mediators passing new drafts between Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the Egyptian and Turkish foreign ministers.
The ceasefire talks then entered a decisive phase after a revised US-backed proposal was sent to Khamenei.
Facing assassination threats, Iran’s Supreme Leader communicated using notes through aides.
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All major decisions, according to the report, went through Khamenei. “Without his green light, there wouldn’t have been a deal,” Axios quoted the regional source as saying.
Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, before a deadline set for Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington was about to end.
Trump said the ceasefire is subject to Iran’s agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments. He added that Iran had presented a 10-point proposal that was a “workable basis” for negotiations and that he expected an agreement to be “finalised and consummated” during the two-week ceasefire.
Tehran has claimed that the 10-point plan includes:
🔹 Non-aggression
🔹 Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz
🔹 Acceptance of enrichment
🔹 Lifting all primary sanctions
🔹 Lifting all secondary sanctions
🔹 Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions
🔹 Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions
🔹 Payment of compensation to Iran
🔹 Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region
🔹 Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.
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