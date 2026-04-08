The ‘wild’ final hours in Middle East: How Mojtaba Khamenei’s secret directive averted a US bombing campaign

Amid US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to reach an agreement, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei directed negotiators to move for a deal with the United States, for the first time since the conflict began, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official, a regional official and a third source with knowledge of the matter.

Even as Trump had publicly threatened “total annihilation,” diplomatic efforts were quietly advancing behind the scenes, with his closest aides unsure of POTUS’ next move until he announced a ceasefire.

US forces in the Middle East, along with officials in the Pentagon, were preparing for a large-scale bombing campaign targeting Iran in the final hours before the truce, with authorities uncertain about the direction Trump’s decision would take. “We had no idea what was going to happen. It was wild,” Axios quoted a defence official as saying.