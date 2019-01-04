‘The wall is coming’, Trump uses GOT-inspired photo on Mexico wall

“The wall is coming”, this was US President Donald Trump’s message on his Instagram post Thursday, which came two months after his similar post in which he had warned that “sanctions are coming”.

Taking a cue from show’s iconic line, ‘Winter is coming’, Trump used a Game of Thrones meme which saw his face positioned above the border barrier and used the font from the HBO-show’s title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 3, 2019 at 1:41pm PST

Trump made the wall – a project estimated to cost about $23 billion – a key campaign promise in 2016, saying Mexico would pay for it and arguing it is needed to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Interestingly, the post was shared on the same day Nancy Pelosi was elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives and had completely ignored Trump’s demand for $5 billion for a border wall.

About two months back, the US President had shared a GOT inspired parody poster of himself to make an announcement about sanctions on Iran. The message came after the Trump administration announced it would reinstate sanctions on Iran removed under the 2015 nuclear deal.