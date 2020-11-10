The races that haven’t been called

Election workers check signatures at the elections mail operations center in Pomona, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. A week after Election Day, ballots are still being counted in many states. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/The New York Times)

A week after Election Day, ballots are still being counted in many states.

This isn’t unusual. But because of how many people voted by mail, the process isn’t as far along as it would normally be at this point, and that means the outcomes of quite a few races remain unclear.

Here’s an overview of the results we were waiting for as of Monday evening. (This article does not include races that are going to runoffs: Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District on Dec. 5, and Georgia’s two Senate contests on Jan. 5.)

ALASKA

What’s Uncalled: Presidential race, Senate race, one House seat (at-large)

Alaska didn’t start counting mail ballots until this week, making it impossible to call its Senate race and at-large House race. Its three electoral votes are also uncalled, although the national outcome is clear: Joe Biden is the president-elect.

Republican incumbents are ahead in both congressional contests in Alaska with 61% of the estimated vote counted: Sen. Dan Sullivan over Al Gross, and Rep. Don Young over Alyse Galvin. Many Democrats voted by mail, and while it’s unlikely that the results will flip, it is mathematically possible.

It’s not clear how long it will take to count everything, but the state’s target date for formally certifying the results is Nov. 25.

ARIZONA

What’s Uncalled: Presidential race, one House seat (1st District)

Rep. Tom O’Halleran, a Democrat, is ahead of his Republican challenger, Tiffany Shedd, by about 12,000 votes, but there are still outstanding mail and provisional ballots. The count is ongoing, and the race could be called in the next few days.

The same is true for the presidential race. Biden leads President Donald Trump in Arizona by a little over 15,000 votes with 98% of estimated ballots counted, although the race is over nationally and Arizona’s 11 electoral votes won’t change the result.

CALIFORNIA

What’s Uncalled: Eight House races (4th, 8th, 21st, 25th, 34th, 39th, 42nd and 48th Districts)

California is known for counting mail ballots slowly. Some of these races will probably be called in the next few days, but the closest ones could drag out for weeks; in 2018, the last House race in California wasn’t called until early December.

— District 4: Rep. Tom McClintock, a Republican, is leading Brynne Kennedy by just under 10 percentage points with 96% of estimated ballots counted. The outcome is pretty clear — Kennedy even conceded Friday — but The Associated Press hasn’t called it.

— District 8: Jay Obernolte, a Republican, is ahead of Christine Bubser, a Democrat, by 11 points. Only 85% of estimated ballots have been counted.

— District 21: Rep. T.J. Cox, a Democrat, is trailing David Valadao, the Republican former representative he narrowly defeated in 2018, by about 4,500 votes with 83% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 25: This is an extremely close race between Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, and Christy Smith, a Democrat. Garcia is ahead by a little over 1,000 votes with 98% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 34: This Los Angeles-based district is solidly Democratic; the question is which Democrat will win it. Rep. Jimmy Gomez is about 12,000 votes ahead of David Kim with 98% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 39: Young Kim, a Republican who lost in 2018, is leading Rep. Gil Cisneros, a Democrat, by almost 3,500 votes in a rematch with more than 98% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 42: Rep. Ken Calvert, a Republican, is leading his Democratic opponent, Liam O’Mara, by more than 11 percentage points, but the race hasn’t been called because only 68% of estimated votes have been counted.

— District 48: Rep. Harley Rouda, a freshman Democrat, trails his Republican opponent, Michelle Steel, by just under 7,000 votes with more than 98% of estimated votes counted.

GEORGIA

What’s Uncalled: Presidential race

Biden is ahead in Georgia by about 11,000 votes with more than 98% of estimated ballots counted. State officials have said they expect the results to be close enough for a recount. Nationally, though, Biden already has more than 270 electoral votes, and the outcome in Georgia will have no bearing on the race.

ILLINOIS

What’s Uncalled: One House race (14th District)

After trailing in early results, Rep. Lauren Underwood, a first-term Democrat, has pulled narrowly ahead of her Republican challenger, Jim Oberweis, in Illinois’s 14th District with more than 98% of estimated ballots counted. The race is likely to be called in the next few days.

IOWA

What’s Uncalled: One House race (2nd District)

Iowa’s 2nd District is home to one of the closest House races in the country. Just 150 votes separate Rita Hart, a Democrat, from Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, with 89% of estimated votes counted.

NEW YORK

What’s Uncalled: Eight House races (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 11th, 18th, 19th, 22nd and 24th Districts)

New York has been slow to even start counting mail ballots. As a result, even a couple of races that might not be close remain uncalled simply because there are so many unreported votes.

— District 1: Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican, is very likely to beat his Democratic challenger, Nancy Goroff, whom he is leading by more than 20 points. But the race hasn’t been called because only 77% of estimated ballots have been counted.

— District 2: The Republican candidate, Andrew Garbarino, is more than 16 points ahead of Jackie Gordon, a Democrat, but only 78% of estimated ballots have been counted.

— District 3: Rep. Thomas Suozzi, a Democrat, is expected to be reelected once the remaining 28% of estimated ballots are counted, but at the moment he is narrowly behind his Republican challenger, George Santos.

— District 11: Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, is ahead of Rep. Max Rose, a first-term Democrat, by double digits with 85% of estimated votes reported.

— District 18: With 78% of estimated votes reported, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat, leads his Republican challenger, Chele Farley, by just under 3 points.

— District 19: Rep. Antonio Delgado, a first-term Democrat, is narrowly ahead of his Republican challenger, Kyle Van De Water, with 80% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 22: Former Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican who was unseated by Anthony Brindisi in 2018, is now leading him in a rematch with 80% of estimated ballots counted.

— District 24: Rep. John Katko, a Republican, is very likely to win reelection over his Democratic challenger, Dana Balter. Katko is ahead by more than 20 points with 78% of estimated votes reported.

NORTH CAROLINA

What’s Uncalled: Presidential race, Senate race

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, is narrowly ahead of his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, with 98% of estimated votes counted. Final results are delayed because North Carolina will accept absentee ballots that arrive through Thursday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

Trump is also narrowly ahead of Biden in the race for North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes, but they can’t change the outcome of the presidential election.

TEXAS

What’s Uncalled: One House race (24th District)

The 24th Congressional District is the last opportunity for Democrats to flip a district in Texas after losing every other race for a competitive Republican seat there. With 95% of estimated votes counted, Beth Van Duyne, a Republican, is narrowly leading Candace Valenzuela, a Democrat who would be the first Afro-Latina in Congress if elected.

UTAH

What’s Uncalled: One House race (4th District)

Rep. Ben McAdams, a Democrat whose victory in 2018 was one of the biggest upsets of the midterm elections, is narrowly leading his Republican challenger, Burgess Owens. McAdams is ahead by half a percentage point in Utah’s 4th Congressional District with 97% of estimated votes counted.

WASHINGTON

What’s Uncalled: One House race (8th District)

Rep. Kim Schrier, a first-term Democrat, is leading her Republican challenger, Jesse Jensen, by a little over 3 percentage points with more than 98% of estimated ballots counted in Washington’s 8th Congressional District.

