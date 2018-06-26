The Netherlands partially bans full-face veil, burqa inside public buildings

Earlier this month, Denmark too had passed a law banning garments covering the face, including Islamic full-face veils in public places, punishable with a fine. The law will come into effect on August 1, 2018. Earlier this month, Denmark too had passed a law banning garments covering the face, including Islamic full-face veils in public places, punishable with a fine. The law will come into effect on August 1, 2018.

The Netherlands became one of the several European countries, after Denmark, Belgium, France and Spain to pass a law banning the wearing of burqa in public buildings, such as schools, government offices, and hospitals on Tuesday.

Attempts were made to impose a general ban on wearing burqas and other face-covering veils, however, two years back, the Lower House had approved the bill in 2016 partially. Waiting in line for two years, the Dutch Upper House of parliament passed a legislation banning the burqa partially.

The Upper House banned all face-covering veils, including motor helmets and ski-masks, in public buildings, barring the streets.

The new law was passed with an attempt to make schools, hospitals and public transport safer for the people, however, critics opine that it aims to get rid of Islamic veils, such as burqa and niqab.

The Dutch government’s main advising body in 2015 had said it was the constitutional right to freedom of religion for one to wear an Islamic veil and it saw no reason to limit that right.

It further said the law was unnecessary, reasoning that a mere 200 to 400 women in the Netherlands wore a burqa or niqab, not posing a huge problem to merit a law.

