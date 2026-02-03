Paris prosecutors raid Musk’s X offices as part of child abuse, deepfake probe; UK watchdog probes Grok

Prosecutors have filed a request for “voluntary interviews” of Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X from 2023 to 2025, scheduled for April 20, (File)

French prosecutors Tuesday searched the offices of X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, as part of a preliminary investigation into a range of alleged offences, including the spreading of child sexual abuse images and sexually explicit deepfakes.

Separately, in Britain, the country’s privacy watchdog launched a formal investigation into Grok over the processing of personal data and its potential to produce harmful sexualised images and video content.

“The probe is into XIUC and X.AI,” the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office said in a statement.

The investigation was opened in January last year by the cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutors’ office, which said in a statement that it is looking into alleged “complicity” in the possession and dissemination of pornographic images of minors, sexually explicit deepfakes, denial of crimes against humanity and manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organised group, among other charges.