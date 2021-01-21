Biden-Harris inauguration in pictures: 10 standout moments from the ceremony

President-elect Joe Biden, left, fist bumps Vice President Kamala Harris after she was sworn in during the inauguration (Kevin Dietsch/Pool Photo via AP)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States on Wednesday in a ceremony that was unlike any the country has witnessed before. Under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent siege on Capitol Hill, the ceremony took place under the watchful eye of nearly 250,000 National Guard soldiers and without the usual cheering crowds gathered along the National Mall.

“Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation,” Biden said in his inaugural address. He spoke moments after Harris made history by becoming the first female, black and Indian American Vice President in US history.

Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony, making him the country’s first president to skip his successor’s inauguration in over a century.

Here are some standout moments from the ceremony

US President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi waits at left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) US President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi waits at left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Former President George W. Bush, from left, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former President Former President George W. Bush, from left, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the Inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP)

Vice President Mike Pence talks with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Vice President Mike Pence talks with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden watches during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington on January 20. (Photo: AP) Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden watches during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington on January 20. (Photo: AP)

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo) American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo)

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman arrives in the Crypt of the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP) Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman arrives in the Crypt of the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

President Joe Biden hugs First Lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris applauds at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President Joe Biden hugs First Lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris applauds at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)