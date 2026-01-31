Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘The balance of power is changing’: Elon Musk on China and India driving 43% of global growth

According to the IMF, the Asia-Pacific region will contribute nearly half of the global real GDP growth in 2026.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJan 31, 2026 04:05 PM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 03:53 PM IST
A graphic cited by Elon Musk highlights China and India as the top contributors to global growth next year. (File photo)A graphic cited by Elon Musk highlights China and India as the top contributors to global growth next year. (File photo)

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and xAI, shared his views on shifting global economic dynamics, saying that “the balance of power is changing”, with China and India emerging as the main drivers of growth.

Musk made the remarks while re-sharing a post on X that cited International Monetary Fund data highlighting the top 10 contributors to global real GDP growth. in 2026.

The graphic places China and India at the top of the global real GDP growth chart, with the two countries projected to contribute 26.6% and 17%, respectively.

The United States sits at the third position with 9.9%, while developing countries like Indonesia, Turkiye, Nigeria and Brazil account for 3.8%, 2.2%, 1,5% and 1,5%, respectively.

The largest economy in the European region, Germany, is at the bottom of the list with just 0.9% share.

Story continues below this ad

Together, China and India account for 43.6% of global economic growth, with the Asia-Pacific region contributing nearly half of the overall expansion.

Also Read ‘External interference’: China criticises Trump’s tariff threat on ‘any country selling oil to Cuba’

The January 2026 global economic report by the IMF states that “global growth is projected at 3.3% for 2026 and 3,2% for 2027, revised slightly up since the October 2025 World Economic Outlook.”

Most Read
1US offers Venezuelan oil to India to cut Russian crude imports
2Trump nominates Kevin Warsh to lead fed: The bold move that could end decades of central bank independence
3US Justice Department releases new cache of over 3 million Jeffrey Epstein files
4Trump’s massive armada’ faces Iran’s 1,000 drones as Turkey tries to avert a new war
5Trump’s massive armada’ faces Iran’s 1,000 drones as Turkey tries to avert a new war
6We will have to send fighter jets to their airspace if Canada doesn’t buy F-35s from US, says ambassador  

It goes on to say that growth will most likely be fuelled by technology investment, fiscal and monetary support, accommodative financial conditions, and private sector adaptibility offset trade policy shifts.

IMF predicts global inflation will fall, but in the US, it will return to target “more gradually.”

Elon Musk’s comment hints at a growing consensus amongst economists and policymakers that the global economy will shift from the West to Asia and parts of global south. While the US and EU are expected to remain centres of finance, their contribution is expected to reduce due to slow growth rates and an ageing population.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 31, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us