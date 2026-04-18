The 30-Day pivot: Why Washington just extended the deadline for buying Russian oil

The Russian oil imported into India in December has fallen to a three-year-low of around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.8 million bpd in November. (Credit: Unsplash)

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday issued a waiver allowing countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products at sea for about a month, seeking to control global energy prices that have shot higher during ⁠the ​US-Israeli war on Iran.

The US Treasury Department allowed purchases of the oil loaded on vessels as of Friday through May 16, an extension of an original 30-day ​waiver ​that expired on April 11, ⁠according to a document posted to the department’s website.