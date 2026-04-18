The 30-Day pivot: Why Washington just extended the deadline for buying Russian oil

The waivers could complicate the West's efforts to deprive Russia of revenue for ​its war in Ukraine and ⁠put Washington at odds with its allies.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 18, 2026 08:44 AM IST First published on: Apr 18, 2026 at 08:20 AM IST
the Russian oil imported into India in December has fallen to a three-year-low of around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.8 million bpd in November.The Russian oil imported into India in December has fallen to a three-year-low of around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.8 million bpd in November. (Credit: Unsplash)

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday issued a waiver allowing countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products at sea for about a month, seeking to control global energy prices that have shot higher during ⁠the ​US-Israeli war on Iran.

The US Treasury Department allowed purchases of the oil loaded on vessels as of Friday through May 16, an extension of an original 30-day ​waiver ​that expired on April 11, ⁠according to a document posted to the department’s website.

The extension comes two days after ‌Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington will not be renewing the waiver that allowed countries to purchase Russian oil without facing US sanctions.

Russia’s presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev had said the first waiver would free 100 million barrels of Russian crude, equal to ⁠almost a ⁠day’s worth of global output.

Also read US Russian crude waiver expires: What it could mean for India’s oil imports from Russia

Though the reprieve on sanctions could temporarily boost world supplies of oil, it has not prevented petroleum prices from spiking due to the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world’s oil and gas was shipped daily before the war, Reuters reported.

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The waivers could complicate Western efforts to deprive Russia of revenue for its war in Ukraine and put Washington at odds with its allies, according to Reuters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for instance, has said it is not the time to relax sanctions against Russia, Reuters noted.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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