Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Thailand’s king, queen test positive for COVID-19

Thailand's king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/File)
Thailand’s king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said on Saturday.

Doctors prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44, and requested them to refrain from duties for a while, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement.

Their symptoms are “very mild”, the statement said.

Earlier on Friday and Thursday, the couple visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, where she was admitted after she fell unconscious due to a heart problem on Wednesday.

The number of infections spread by the dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand’s tourist destinations after the country relaxed restrictions that were in place since 2020, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Its records show that 82 per cent of the population, or at least 57 million, have been vaccinated with at least one jab. Of those, 53.5 million people have received a second dose and 32.5 million have received a third jab.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 06:13:55 pm
