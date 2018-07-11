Thailand’s cave boys are generally well, no sign of stress: Health official

Students celebrate in front of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, where the 12 soccer players and their coach rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex are being treated, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Reuters photo) Students celebrate in front of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, where the 12 soccer players and their coach rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex are being treated, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Reuters photo)

Most of the boys rescued from inside a Thai cave this week lost an average of 2 kg (4 pounds) during their 17-day ordeal but were generally in good condition and showing no signs of stress, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Rescuers freed the last four of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from deep inside the flooded cave on Tuesday, a successful end to a perilous mission that gripped the world for more than two weeks.

“From our assessment, they are in good condition and not stressed. Most of the boys lost an average of 2 kg,” Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, an inspector for Thailand’s health department, told reporters on Wednesday.

