Thailand revises visa-free policy for more than 90 countries after spike in foreign crime cases

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Thailand has approved sweeping changes to its visa-free entry policy, reducing the length of stay for tourists from more than 90 countries as authorities increase efforts to crack down on crimes which involves foreign nationals.
The move comes amid growing concerns over drug-related offences, sex trafficking, and foreigners illegally operating businesses such as schools and hotels without proper permits.
Under the current scheme introduced in July 2024, travellers from 93 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, India and Schengen nations were allowed to stay in Thailand visa-free for up to 60 days. However, the Thai cabinet has now agreed to scale back the exemption period, with most visitors expected to receive only 30 days and some limited to just 15 days depending on bilateral agreements, according to The Guardian reports.
Thailand’s Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the revised policy would be implemented on a country-by-country basis. Tourists seeking to extend their stay beyond the approved period will be required to apply for an extension at immigration offices, where officials will assess requests individually.
“The 60 days were automatic, but the renewal will be decided by the officer, and tourists will have to explain why they are staying longer,” she added.
Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government decided to revise the policy to better suit the current economic and national security situation. Officials also pointed to confusion caused by overlapping visa exemptions and concerns that some foreigners were exploiting the relaxed system, BBC reported.
Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow earlier said the changes form part of a broader crackdown on transnational crime, stressing that Thailand was not targeting any specific nationality but individuals misusing visa privileges.
The revised visa rules will take effect 15 days after publication in the Royal Gazette.
Tourism remains an essential pillar of Thailand’s economy, contributing more than 10% to GDP. Although the country welcomed nearly 40 million visitors before the Covid-19 pandemic, arrivals have yet to fully recover. As per The Guardian reports, Thailand expects around 33.5 million foreign tourists this year, slightly higher than last year’s figures.
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