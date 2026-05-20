Thailand revises visa-free policy for more than 90 countries after spike in foreign crime cases

Thailand has approved sweeping changes to its visa-free entry policy, reducing the length of stay for tourists from more than 90 countries as authorities increase efforts to crack down on crimes which involves foreign nationals.

The move comes amid growing concerns over drug-related offences, sex trafficking, and foreigners illegally operating businesses such as schools and hotels without proper permits.

Under the current scheme introduced in July 2024, travellers from 93 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, India and Schengen nations were allowed to stay in Thailand visa-free for up to 60 days. However, the Thai cabinet has now agreed to scale back the exemption period, with most visitors expected to receive only 30 days and some limited to just 15 days depending on bilateral agreements, according to The Guardian reports.