Bullied, obsessed with guns: What we know about the Thailand school shooter

The wife of a teacher who was shot dead reacts at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School following the shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok, August 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

A 14-year-old student allegedly shot dead his grandparents before killing at least five teachers and staff at a school near Bangkok on Friday, Thai police said. The teenager later died after shooting himself, while 23 others were injured in one of Thailand’s deadliest school shootings in recent years.

The shooting took place at Debsirin Nonthaburi School on the northwestern outskirts of Bangkok. Police said those killed at the school were teachers and staff.

The teenager used a gun belonging to his grandfather and fired at least 26 rounds, police said. Another 34 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

A relative of a victim reacts at Debsirin Nonthaburi School following the shooting incident that took place at the school, in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, August 7, 2026. (REUTERS) A relative of a victim reacts at Debsirin Nonthaburi School following the shooting incident that took place at the school, in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, August 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

Students were seen leaving the school as emergency workers attended to the injured and took them to ambulances. Teachers were also seen embracing and crying following the attack.