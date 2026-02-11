Thailand shooting: At least 3 injured after students, teachers held hostage by gunman at Songkhla school

A police official, while providing an update, said that the gunman who entered the campus has reportedly been detained and there are no more hostages. (AP Photo/ Representational)

A gunman, who fired shots at a school, held an unknown number of students and teachers hostage in southern Thailand’s Songkhla, the local administration said on Wednesday.

The attacker has injured at least three people on the school campus which lies near the border with Malaysia, Reuters reported.