Thailand shooting: At least 3 injured after students, teachers held hostage by gunman at Songkhla school

A gunman, who fired shots at a school, held an unknown number of students and teachers hostage in southern Thailand’s Songkhla, the local administration said on Wednesday.
The attacker has injured at least three people on the school campus which lies near the border with Malaysia, Reuters reported.
A police official, while providing an update, said that the gunman who entered the campus has reportedly been detained and there are no more hostages.
Local media reports indicated that the assailant used a firearm to carry out the attack in the school premises in Thailand and took some teachers and students hostage.
The attacker has been identified as an 18-year-old man, who entered the Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla Province’s Hat Yai, with a gun, the provincial administration said in a post on social media.
Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon said, “The perpetrator has been captured.” Another police officer confirmed that three people were injured in the incident, Reuters reported.