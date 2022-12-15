scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised with heart problem, says palace

The princess is one of King Vajiralongkorn's three children who have formal titles, making her eligible for the throne.

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the oldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been hospitalised. (Twitter/@zenjournalist)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the oldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been hospitalised due to a heart problem and her condition has stabilised at a certain level, the royal palace said on Thursday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, was taken ill after losing consciousness early on Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province and was treated at a local hospital.

She was flown by helicopter to Bangkok after her condition stabilised at a certain level, the palace said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

The princess is one of King Vajiralongkorn’s three children who have formal titles, making her eligible for the throne under a 1924 Palace Law of Succession.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:44:22 pm
Next Story

18 students suspended in Karnataka pre-university college after skirmishes over interfaith relationship

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close