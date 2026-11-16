Thailand: Fire in Phuket building kills 11, videos show massive blaze

No tourists were among the dead or injured, police said

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Nov 16, 2026 10:41 AM IST
The blaze broke out around 3.17 am at a building housing a vehicle rental business and spread to several nearby buildings. (Photo: X/ Thai Enquirer @ThaiEnquirer)The blaze broke out around 3.17 am at a building housing a vehicle rental business and spread to several nearby buildings. (Photo: X/ Thai Enquirer @ThaiEnquirer)
AI Narration

A fire ripped through a commercial shophouse on Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket early Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, police told Reuters.

The blaze broke out around 3.17 am at a building housing a vehicle rental business and spread to several nearby buildings. Firefighters took about two hours to bring it under control, Thai authorities said.

Of those injured, 15 were Thai nationals and one was from Myanmar. No tourists were among the dead or injured, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The building is located in a town area near Patong beach on Phuket’s western coast.

The incident comes four months after a fire at a bar in Bangkok killed at least 27 people.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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