Thailand: Fire in Phuket building kills 11, videos show massive blaze

A fire ripped through a commercial shophouse on Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket early Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, police told Reuters.

The blaze broke out around 3.17 am at a building housing a vehicle rental business and spread to several nearby buildings. Firefighters took about two hours to bring it under control, Thai authorities said.

11 people have died and 36 reportedly injured following a major fire in Patong, Phuket, in the early hours of 16 November. The fire broke out at around 03:20am at a commercial building on Phang Muang Sai Kor Road and spread to neighbouring buildings. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after approximately 40–50 minutes. Authorities are investigating the incident. #thailand #phuket #fire #patong #ไฟไหม้ #ป่าตอง — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) November 16, 2026

Of those injured, 15 were Thai nationals and one was from Myanmar. No tourists were among the dead or injured, police said.

SON DAKİKA Tayland’ın dünyaca ünlü turizm merkezi Phuket’in Patong bölgesinde çıkan yangın çevredeki binalara yayıldı. 🔴 İlk belirlemelere göre 11 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 16 kişi yaralandı. Yangının çıkış nedeni araştırılıyor. Elektrik arızası ihtimali üzerinde duruluyor. https://t.co/8DwszElDpz — 📻 RaDYo KaNKa (@ReiS_TuRCo) November 16, 2026

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The building is located in a town area near Patong beach on Phuket’s western coast.

The incident comes four months after a fire at a bar in Bangkok killed at least 27 people.

(With inputs from Reuters)