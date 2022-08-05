scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire

A Thai police official said that the fire broke out on Friday at a night club in Thailand's Chonburi province, southeast of the capital Bangkok.

By: Reuters |
August 5, 2022 6:58:07 am
Many people were killed after a fire broke out in a night club in Thailand's Chonburi province. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Thirteen people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out on Friday at a night club in Thailand’s Chonburi province, southeast of the capital Bangkok, a police official said.

Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai said by telephone that the fire at the Mountain B night club in the Sattahip district had started at about 1.00 am (1800 GMT Thursday i.e. 11.30 pm IST) and that all the victims up to now were Thai nationals.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:58:07 am
