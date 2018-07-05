Thailand launches frantic mission to rescue boys from cave — All that has happened so far

Rescue workers pump water out of Tham Luang cave complex, where members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Reuters Photo/Athit Perawongmetha) Rescue workers pump water out of Tham Luang cave complex, where members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Reuters Photo/Athit Perawongmetha)

A group of 12 boys and their coach went missing last month after their football practice. The team, which had gone to explore the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Chiang Rai province, got trapped inside after heavy rains flooded its entrance. One of the boys’ mother reported them missing after her son didn’t return home after practice. Their bicycles and soccer boots were subsequently found at the mouth of the caves, prompting authorities to launch a massive rescue operation.

Incessant rain has hindered operations to rescue the 12 school boys and their soccer coach from a cave in Thailand. They were trapped in the flooded cave 12 days ago but were found after frantic operations only on Monday. Authorities are pumping out water as fast as possible to reach the children while simultaneously conducting diving lessons — wearing masks and breathing, not actual dives — for the group, reported The Associated Press. As the monsoon in Thailand extends till October, there are fears that the boys will remain stuck for months.

Thai cave rescue: The group is still stuck in the cave as the government tries to pump out water and give scube lessons. (File) Thai cave rescue: The group is still stuck in the cave as the government tries to pump out water and give scube lessons. (File)

How the Thai cave rescue mission unfolded

After being reported missing on June 23, the police and park officials began a search. They found the group’s belongings, handprints, and footprints near the cave.

The 12 boys, all between the ages of 11-16, belong to different schools in Mae Sai district in northern Thailands. Their coach is a 25-year-old. They are part of a local soccer team called ‘Wild Boar’.

On July 2, the Thai Navy SEALS, and two British cave diving experts found them alive, deep inside a partially flooded part of the cave. They were found on an elevated rock about four kilometres from the mouth of the cave.

A video released by the Thai navy showed the boys in their soccer uniforms sitting in a dry area inside the cave. The video provided major relief to their families waiting outside. The boys were weak but able to move around on their own, reported Reuters.

As none of the boys can swim, the operation to reach them is ongoing. They have been given food, blankets and first aid.

Family members pass time near the Tham Luang cave complex, where members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive(Reuters Photo/Soe Zeya Tun) Family members pass time near the Tham Luang cave complex, where members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive(Reuters Photo/Soe Zeya Tun)

Difficulties in rescue operations

After the boys were found, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said, “We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over.”

Non-stop rain has hindered rescue operations. The SEALs are pumping out water from wells near the cave, in an attempt to drain the water inside. Almost 120 million litres of water was pumped out by late on Tuesday, or about 1.6 million every hour, reported Reuters.

Thai authorities are working with Navy SEALs to run an internet line into a flooded cave so that communications can be established between the group and their families. They tried doing the same on Tuesday, however, the equipment was damaged by water.

Despite efforts to teach the group to dive, authorities believe this would be dangerous. “Trying to take non-divers through a cave is one of the most dangerous situations possible, even if the dives are relatively easy,” Anmar Mirza, the US National Cave Rescue Commission coordinator, was quoted as saying by AP.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, meanwhile, said that the operation could not have been achieved without the unity, dedication, and effort of all involved. He said he was “pleased and greatly relieved” that the boys were located.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd