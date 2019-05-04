Thailand King coronation LIVE updates: Maha Vajiralongkorn to be crowned in three-day ceremonyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/thailand-kind-coronation-live-updates-maha-vajiralongkorn-to-be-crowned-in-three-day-ceremony-5709936/
Thailand King coronation LIVE updates: Maha Vajiralongkorn to be crowned in three-day ceremony
This will be the first such ceremony in 69 years since Vajiralongkorn father Bhumibol Adulyadej died two years ago, Adulyadej became Thailand's monarch in 1950.
As Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn is set to be officially crowned after an extended mourning period for his revered father, three-day coronation ceremony has begun today.
This will be the first such ceremony in 69 years since his father Bhumibol Adulyadej died two years ago, Adulyadej became Thailand’s monarch in 1950.
The ceremony which is expected to cost more than $30 million will be an interesting mix of Buddhist and Brahminical rituals, symbolically declaring the king as devaraja (God-king) and upholder of Buddhism in Thailand.
Watch LIVE: Thailand Coronation ceremony
A monarch’s coronation is given the utmost priority in Thailand, where kings have traditionally long held a divine status, and that is reflected in some astounding numbers.
The is the 12th coronation for kings of the reigning Chakri dynasty. Follow LIVE Updates here
Vajiralongkorn undergoes intricate Buddhist and Brahmin ceremonies
As intricate Buddhist and Brahmin ceremonies begin for Vajiralongkorn to symbolically transform him into a living God as the Southeast Asian nation officially crowns its first monarch in nearly seven decades. The country's Buddhist Supreme Patriarch also poured sacred waters over the king's body, followed by Brahmin priests and royal family members.
Thai king begins purification rituals
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn donned white robes and began purification rituals on Saturday before being officially crowned in intricate ceremonies.
Day 1 of Coronation ceremony
Citizens have started gathering for the ceremony. Up to 2,00,000 citizens are expected to line in streets of Bangkok to view the ceremony. Nearly 40,000 security personnel has been deployed during the ceremonies.
Thai well-wishers hold portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn outside Grand Palace in Bangkok. (AP Photo)
The Indian roots of the Thai king’s coronation ceremony is reflexive of the rich, long relationship that South East Asian countries have shared with Hindu and Buddhist communities in India. Thai society being historically located around rivers, water is of huge ritualistic significance in the coronation ceremony. Preparations began in April with the collection of water from across Thailand to be used in this weekend’s ceremonies. The water was then blessed in Buddhist ceremonies at major temples. The water is used ritualistically first to ‘purify’ the king and then to anoint him as monarch.
