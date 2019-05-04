Thailand King coronation LIVE updates: Maha Vajiralongkorn to be crowned in three-day ceremony

As Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn is set to be officially crowned after an extended mourning period for his revered father, three-day coronation ceremony has begun today.

This will be the first such ceremony in 69 years since his father Bhumibol Adulyadej died two years ago, Adulyadej became Thailand’s monarch in 1950.

The ceremony which is expected to cost more than $30 million will be an interesting mix of Buddhist and Brahminical rituals, symbolically declaring the king as devaraja (God-king) and upholder of Buddhism in Thailand.

A monarch’s coronation is given the utmost priority in Thailand, where kings have traditionally long held a divine status, and that is reflected in some astounding numbers.