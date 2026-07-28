Thailand’s 30-day visa-free entry for Indians could bring record 2.7 million visitors

Thailand recorded 17.3 million foreign arrivals so far this year as of 18 July, down more than 3 per cent from a year earlier.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 28, 2026 10:26 AM IST First published on: Jul 28, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
India-ThailandThe Embassy of India in Bangkok has issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Thailand. (Photo: Wikimedia commons/ File)

Thailand’s decision to allow Indians 30 days of visa-free entry is expected to push visitor numbers from India to a record 2.7 million next year, helped by more flights connecting Thailand to smaller Indian cities, according to the Bangkok Post, citing tourism authorities.

Patsee Permvongsenee, executive director for the ASEAN, South Asia and South Pacific region at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the outlook for the Indian market remains positive following cabinet approval of the visa-free entry policy. The waiver takes effect once it is published in Thailand’s Royal Gazette, though authorities have not said when that will happen.

How is the Indian market performing right now?

Thailand recorded 17.3 million foreign arrivals so far this year as of July 18, down more than 3 per cent from a year earlier. India remains the country’s third-largest source market, with 1.3 million Indian arrivals so far this year, and total arrivals from India are on track to reach 2.55 million by year-end.

Also read Thailand changes entry rules for Indians: Cash requirement, visa, TDAC: Full checklist

Indian carriers have added flights from smaller Indian cities to Thailand, while airlines that had paused services due to the Middle East conflict and fuel costs are preparing to bring capacity back, Patsee said.

What’s driving demand from India?

India’s economy is expected to keep growing strongly, supporting outbound travel even as domestic tourism within India also expands, Patsee said. TAT projects India’s outbound travel market will reach 50 million trips by 2030, up from 32.7 million in 2025.

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Thailand remains India’s third most popular overseas destination, particularly for leisure travel, with many Indian travellers seeing Thailand as more affordable than premium domestic holidays, Bangkok Post reported.

Could the weak rupee slow things down?

Khajornrit Khwanmongkol, director of TAT’s New Delhi office, said a weak rupee against the US dollar could dampen travel plans among some middle-income earners, potentially leading them to delay trips, though the wider market is expected to stay resilient. He said Indian travellers to Thailand tend to be high spenders, averaging 6,200 baht a day and more than 36,000 baht per trip. He added that Thailand’s earlier shift to a visa-on-arrival requirement had caused confusion and hurt travel demand more than other factors.

Nattachit Oonsiam, director of TAT’s Mumbai office, said many travellers, particularly business and incentive travel groups, had shifted to Vietnam amid uncertainty over Thailand’s visa rules in recent months, since such groups typically plan trips at least a month ahead. Indian travellers can currently visit Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island without a tourist visa, though visas are still required elsewhere in the country.

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How is Thailand trying to capture more of this market?

TAT said there are roughly 66,000 weekly airline seats available on Thailand-India routes, with India’s expanding aviation sector, including new airports and aircraft, expected to support further growth in international travel. Diwali and Christmas together account for about 45 per cent of India’s annual outbound travel, and TAT recommends promoting Thailand six to eight weeks ahead of each holiday to maximise bookings.

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Also read Thailand revises visa-free policy for more than 90 countries after spike in foreign crime cases

More than 500 million Indians are active on social media, with YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp the leading platforms for tourism marketing aimed at Indian travellers, the agency said. About 44 per cent of Indian travellers are influenced by social media, while 60 per cent rely on recommendations from friends and family. Around 41 per cent prefer family holidays, and 35 per cent choose accommodation based on the experience it offers, according to TAT. Demand is also growing among solo travellers and small groups of up to three people, who typically book less than a month in advance.

Emerging travel trends include business and meetings travel, luxury experiences such as yacht trips and fine dining, wellness holidays, and experiential travel built around local communities, food and Muay Thai.To better serve Indian tourists, TAT recommends Hindi-language signage, Indian vegetarian and halal food options, digital payment facilities and flexible booking policies.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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