scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Temples underwater as floods hit historic Thai city

More than 40 temples in Ayutthaya, home to ancient Buddhist temples, ruins, and monuments, have been affected by the floods, the city administration said.

By: Reuters | Thailand |
October 6, 2021 5:34:21 pm
A lying Buddha statue is seen during the flood at a Temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand, October 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Several temples in Thailand’s historic city of Ayutthaya were underwater on Wednesday, as heavy monsoon rains flooded provinces across the country.

More than 40 temples in Ayutthaya, home to ancient Buddhist temples, ruins, and monuments, have been affected by the floods, the city administration said.

Buddhist monks deliver aid on a boat at a flooded area, at a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand, October 6, 2021. (Reuters)

At one of the temples, Wat Satue, monks paddled small boats through water that ranged from thigh deep to neck level.”This is the worst flood in 10 years,” its abbot Phra Kru Pariyat Yathikhun told Reuters by phone, adding that surrounding communities were also flooded.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Authorities have issued flood warnings across much of the country over the past two weeks as Tropical Storm Dianmu caused flash floods in 32 of Thailand’s 76 provinces, killing nine people and affecting nearly 300,000 households.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Sixteen provinces were still flooded on Wednesday, including Ayutthaya, and authorities warned of another potential tropical storm that is forecast to reach the northeast of the country next week.

In 2011, Thailand suffered its worst floods in five decades, affecting 65 of its 76 provinces and killing hundreds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 06: Latest News

Advertisement