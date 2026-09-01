Thailand cuts visa-free stay for Indians from 60 days to 30: All you need to know

Thailand’s cabinet earlier this year had decided to reduce the visa-free stay for tourists from 60 countries. (Photo: AI generated image)

Thailand has published new rules reducing visa-free stays for tourists from 60 days to 30 days, including for Indian passport holders. The Interior Ministry notification was published in the Royal Gazette on August 31, replacing the 60-day visa-exemption scheme introduced in 2024.

The Royal Gazette, signed by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, sets out a new list of 60 countries and territories whose passport holders can enter Thailand for tourism without a visa and remain in the country for up to 30 days.

. . Travel Advisory · Global Desk Thailand Visa-Free Stay: What Changes for Indians? Visa-Free Tourist Stay — Transition Rule 60 Days until Sept 14 → 30 Days from Sept 15 ✓ India Remains Visa-Exempt ✈ What Happens to Your Trip? Travelling Before September 15 The 60-day tourist entry scheme continues uninterrupted. Travelling From September 15 Maximum visa-free tourist stay is capped at 30 days. Want to Stay Longer Than 30 Days? Apply for the appropriate Thai e-Visa in advance via the official Thai e-Visa portal. Official guidance: The Thai Embassy notes that Indian travellers wanting to enter for more than 30 days after September 15 can apply for an appropriate e-Visa. ! Already in Thailand? Don’t Panic Your existing permitted stay will not be cut to 30 days. People who entered before the new rules take effect can remain until the expiry of the stay granted at entry. ☰ Old vs. New System Old System New System (From Sept 15) 60 days duration 30 days duration 93 countries / territories 60 countries / territories Tourism + certain short-term activities Tourism-focused only Introduced July 2024 Takes effect Sept 15, 2026 ◆ Which 60 Countries Are Covered? Countries and territories eligible for the 30-day visa-free stay (India highlighted): Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Bhutan Brunei Bulgaria Canada Croatia Cyprus Czech Rep. Denmark Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Indonesia India ★ Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Netherlands New Zealand Norway Oman Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Saudi Arabia Singapore Slovak Rep. Slovenia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Turkey Ukraine UAE UK USA ? Why Thailand Is Reforming Rules Thai government sources cite four operational drivers: ● Security & Oversight ● International Reciprocity ● Reduce Overlapping Privileges ● Clearer e-Visa Integration ▶ Land-Border Entry Rule Visa-exempt entries via land-border checkpoints are limited to 2 times per calendar year. Exiting and re-entering by land to reset the clock is no longer permitted. Thailand → Cambodia / Malaysia → Thailand Final exempt entry Sources: Royal Thai Embassy advisory (Aug 2026) · Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs · Tourism Authority of Thailand · Reuters .

Why has Thailand reduced the visa-free stay?

Thailand’s Cabinet approved an overhaul of its visa-exemption system in May, citing national security, tourism and economic interests, reciprocity, overlapping visa privileges and the availability of its e-Visa system. Thai media have also reported concerns that longer visa-free stays were being misused by some foreign visitors.