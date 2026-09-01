Thailand cuts visa-free stay for Indians from 60 days to 30: All you need to know

Thailand has published new rules reducing visa-free stays for tourists from 60 days to 30 days, including for Indian passport holders. The Interior Ministry notification was published in the Royal Gazette on August 31, replacing the 60-day visa-exemption scheme introduced in 2024.
The Royal Gazette, signed by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, sets out a new list of 60 countries and territories whose passport holders can enter Thailand for tourism without a visa and remain in the country for up to 30 days.
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Travel Advisory · Global Desk
Thailand Visa-Free Stay: What Changes for Indians?
Visa-Free Tourist Stay — Transition Rule
60Days until Sept 14
→
30Days from Sept 15
✓ India Remains Visa-Exempt
✈What Happens to Your Trip?
Travelling Before September 15
The 60-day tourist entry scheme continues uninterrupted.
Travelling From September 15
Maximum visa-free tourist stay is capped at 30 days.
Want to Stay Longer Than 30 Days?
Apply for the appropriate Thai e-Visa in advance via the official Thai e-Visa portal.
Official guidance: The Thai Embassy notes that Indian travellers wanting to enter for more than 30 days after September 15 can apply for an appropriate e-Visa.
!Already in Thailand? Don’t Panic
Your existing permitted stay will not be cut to 30 days. People who entered before the new rules take effect can remain until the expiry of the stay granted at entry.
☰Old vs. New System
Old System
New System (From Sept 15)
60 days duration
30 days duration
93 countries / territories
60 countries / territories
Tourism + certain short-term activities
Tourism-focused only
Introduced July 2024
Takes effect Sept 15, 2026
◆Which 60 Countries Are Covered?
Countries and territories eligible for the 30-day visa-free stay (India highlighted):
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Bhutan
Brunei
Bulgaria
Canada
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Rep.
Denmark
Estonia
Fiji
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Indonesia
India ★
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Malta
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Slovak Rep.
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Turkey
Ukraine
UAE
UK
USA
?Why Thailand Is Reforming Rules
Thai government sources cite four operational drivers:
●Security & Oversight
●International Reciprocity
●Reduce Overlapping Privileges
●Clearer e-Visa Integration
▶Land-Border Entry Rule
Visa-exempt entries via land-border checkpoints are limited to 2 times per calendar year. Exiting and re-entering by land to reset the clock is no longer permitted.
Thailand
→
Cambodia / Malaysia
→
ThailandFinal exempt entry
Sources: Royal Thai Embassy advisory (Aug 2026) · Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs · Tourism Authority of Thailand · Reuters
Thailand had introduced 60-day visa exemption in 2024
Thailand introduced its 60-day visa-exemption scheme in July 2024, expanding eligibility to passport holders from 93 countries and territories, including India. The scheme covered tourism, business engagements and urgent or ad-hoc work, and allowed immigration authorities to grant an extension of up to another 30 days at their discretion.
What prompted Thailand to tighten visa-free rules?
For several years, Thailand has allowed visitors from 56 countries to stay in the nation for 30 days, and two years ago the visa-free exemption was extended to 60 days and eligibility expanded to 93 countries. The Thai authorities have said that due to longer stays in the country, there’s been an increase in illegal activities by foreign nationals, Bangkok Post reported.
What does the change mean for Indian tourists?
Indian passport holders will continue to be able to enter Thailand without obtaining a visa in advance for tourism, but their permitted visa-free stay will be reduced from 60 days to 30 days under the new system.
Indians who want to stay in Thailand for longer than 30 days can apply for an appropriate Thai e-Visa, according to the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi.
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