Thai cave rescue LIVE: Four boys brought to safety, rescue operations to resume soon

The entire operation could take up to four days, but the initial success raised hopes about the rescue mission. "The operation went much better than expected,'' said Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is overseeing the mission. Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's navy SEAL unit are guiding the boys to safety.
The ordeal of the trapped children has drawn huge media attention to Thailand as the complicated operation unfolded amid heavy rain and the threat of rising water underground. A team of international rescuers and experts including the US military team are involved in the operation.
The death Friday of a former Thai navy SEAL, Saman Gunan, underscored the risks. The diver, the first fatality of the rescue effort, was working in a volunteer capacity and died on a mission to place oxygen canisters along the route. After the four boys were removed from the cave, heavy rain started falling. The potential for rising water and the dwindling oxygen levels added to the urgency of getting the team out. Efforts to pump water out of the cave have been set back by heavy downpours.
Julie Bishop, Australian foreign minister in a TV interview said that the boys would be brought out in groups of four, meaning at least two more operations The Guardian reported. Australia has sent a team of 19 to support the rescue mission.
The authorities have not confirmed the names of those who were rescued on Sunday night. Media reports, however, suggest that the Ekapol Chanthawong, the soccer coach is one among those saved last night. Speculations are rife that the 25-year-old was rescued from the cave because of his failing health. According to a report in The Guardian, the coach is among the weakest in the group, partly because he gave the boys his share of the limited food and water they had with them before they were found.
The boys and thir soccer coach had entered the caves after their fotball practice. As they explored, heavy rains blocked their way out. To escape the rising water they moved several kilometres further in - eventually reaching a small area of dry land. Torrential downpour and flooding near the cave prevented rescuers from finding them for nearly 10 days.
* Four of the thirteen trapped in the cave were rescued on Sunday night. They were given immediate medical assistance and were taken to a hospital in Chiang Rai
* The rescue operations are likely to begin anytime soon. The divers needed 10 hours of rest before the second leg of the mission began. The supply of oxygen tanks along the routes will also be soon restored
* The operation proceeded much faster than expected as the water level in the cave was walkable when the divers first went it.
* As soon as the four boys were rescued, heavy rains lashed the area.
* 13 foreign divers and five Thai Navy seals are involved in the operation
The four rescued boys were given immediate medical attention and their health conditions are being constantly monitored. On Sunday night, Thai navy SEALs posted a celebratory note on their Facebook page, saying: ``Have sweet dreams everyone. Good night. Hooyah.'' In the picture below, a Royal Thai Police helicopter carrying rescued schoolboys lands at a military airport in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand (Reuters)
Welcome to the Thai rescue Live blog. Four of the thirteen trapped a flooded cave in northern Thailand were rescued on Sunday. Heavy rains and floods have added urgency to the rescue. Follow this space to track the latest developments as the divers try to get the boys to safety