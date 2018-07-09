Thai cave rescue LIVE: Four boys brought to safety, rescue operations to resume soon

What we know so far

* Four of the thirteen trapped in the cave were rescued on Sunday night. They were given immediate medical assistance and were taken to a hospital in Chiang Rai

* The rescue operations are likely to begin anytime soon. The divers needed 10 hours of rest before the second leg of the mission began. The supply of oxygen tanks along the routes will also be soon restored

* The operation proceeded much faster than expected as the water level in the cave was walkable when the divers first went it.

* As soon as the four boys were rescued, heavy rains lashed the area.

* 13 foreign divers and five Thai Navy seals are involved in the operation