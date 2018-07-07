Thailand cave rescue LIVE updates: Students not ready to dive, coach writes apology letter to parents

With more than two weeks gone, Thailand authorities are yet to rescue a group of 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped in a flooded cave in northern Chiang Rai province. On Friday, the authorities said they will not immediately attempt an underwater evacuation of those trapped since the students have not learned adequate diving skills.
A former Thai Navy SEAL member died inside the cave on Thursday night due to lack of oxygen.
Meanwhile, the coach has apologized to the students’ parents in the first letter he and the team sent out through divers. “To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents,” the 25-year-old said in the letter.
None of the boys can swim, hence the rescue operation by the Thai Navy SEALS is ongoing for two weeks. The missing persons have been given food, blankets and first aid. After the boys were found, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said, “We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over.”
On July 2, the Thai Navy SEALS, and two British cave diving experts found them alive, deep inside a partially flooded part of the cave. They were found on an elevated rock about four kilometres from the mouth of the cave. In the video, the boys in their soccer uniforms were sitting in a dry area inside the cave which provided major relief to their families waiting outside. The boys were weak but able to move around on their own, reported Reuters.
The 12 boys, all between the ages of 11-16, belong to different schools in Mae Sai district in northern Thailand. Their coach is a 25-year-old. They are part of a local soccer team called ‘Wild Boar’.
One of the boy's mother filed a complaint on June 23 of the boys being missing after her son did not return home after football practice. Subsequently, their bicycles and soccer boots were found at the mouth of the caves, prompting authorities to launch a massive rescue operation. They found the group’s belongings, handprints, and footprints near the cave.
A group of 12 boys and their coach went missing last month after their football practice. The team, which had gone to explore the Tham Luang Nang Non-cave in northern Chiang Rai province, got trapped inside after heavy rains flooded its entrance.
