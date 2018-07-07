Thailand cave rescue LIVE updates: Students not ready to dive, coach writes apology letter to parents

Thailand Cave rescue. Soldiers carry a pump to help drain the rising flood water in the cave. (Source: AP File photo) Thailand Cave rescue. Soldiers carry a pump to help drain the rising flood water in the cave. (Source: AP File photo)

With more than two weeks gone, Thailand authorities are yet to rescue a group of 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped in a flooded cave in northern Chiang Rai province. On Friday, the authorities said they will not immediately attempt an underwater evacuation of those trapped since the students have not learned adequate diving skills.

A former Thai Navy SEAL member died inside the cave on Thursday night due to lack of oxygen.

Meanwhile, the coach has apologized to the students’ parents in the first letter he and the team sent out through divers. “To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents,” the 25-year-old said in the letter.