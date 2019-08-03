Bangkok blasts: Video shows mall bombing minutes from ASEAN summit

A day after three low-intensity explosions injured four people in the Thai capital, footage emerged Saturday which showed the moment the bomb went off in a Bangkok mall as the city hosted ASEAN summit attended by diplomatic bigwigs, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

News agency AFP reported that the detonating device of the bomb was seen hidden inside a soft toy in the mall and was planted by a man dressed in student’s uniform about 12 hours before the bomb went off. There were a total of nine attempts of serial blasts in Bangkok Friday, out of which three were successful.

According to the report, the man is seen wearing a fedora cap and a face mask, entered a store in Siam Square mall at around 3:30 pm Thursday, according to time stamps on the footage obtained by AFP.

After assessing the area around the store, the suspect stopped at a rack full of soft toys and fiddled with one of them for a few seconds before placing the detonator on the shelf.

The next video recordings manifested an explosion in the store originating from the shelf around 4:45 am on Friday morning, which caused a fire and a swirl of smoke after the store’s sprinkler system was activated.

“The staff from the … store filed a complaint with the police about the blast yesterday,” Colonel Thammanoon Boonruang told AFP Saturday, declining to comment on whether it was one of the nine explosions authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)