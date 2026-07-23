5 security personnel killed in attack on south Thailand checkpoint

A group of the alleged attackers riding on a back of a black pickup truck before they opened fire and threw pipe bombs at soldiers at a security checkpoint in Narathiwat province, Thailand, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 via AP)

Five security personnel were killed, and six civilians were injured in an attack in southern Thailand on Wednesday, news agency Reuters reported. Among those wounded were two children

About 10 people, all dressed in black, arrived in a pickup truck and on motorcycles, and struck a checkpoint in Narathiwat province on Wednesday. They used military-grade firearms and pipe bombs in their attack, the military’s Internal Security ⁠Operations Command Region ​4 said in a statement.

Five paramilitary rangers were killed in the attack while six civilians, including a three-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were injured

After the attack, the assailants fled with three AK-47 rifles, three bulletproof vests and several ​mobile phones ​from the checkpoint.