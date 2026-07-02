Thailand: 8 Buddhist monks killed after pickup driven by 11-year-old crashes into pilgrims

Eight Buddhist monks were killed, and 22 others injured on Thursday when a pickup truck driven by an 11-year-old boy crashed into a group of pilgrims walking through Thailand’s northeastern Mukdahan province, officials said.

The victims were among 34 monks and five lay followers from Mukdahan taking part in a 260-kilometre religious walk to a temple in Ubon Ratchathani province, roughly 600 kilometres northeast of Bangkok, according to Mukdahan Governor Worayan Bunnarat.

A survivor of the crash undergoes treatment. (Photo: Ruamjai Mukdahan Rescue Foundation via AFP) A survivor of the crash undergoes treatment. (Photo: Ruamjai Mukdahan Rescue Foundation via AFP)

Five monks died at the scene, and three more succumbed to injuries later in hospital, the governor said at a press conference. Twenty-two other monks and one layperson were also hurt in the crash; 14 of the injured were hospitalised, four of them in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Mukdahan Hospital as officials worked to notify relatives.