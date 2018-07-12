Thai football team rescued: First video of boys recovering at hospital released

The first video released since the rescue of the ‘Wild Boar’ soccer team on July 10 shows the 12 boys safe in a hospital. Their soccer coach is not seen in the video.

The boys, seen waving and flashing the V sign in the video, were almost united with their parents, though separated through a glass divider, a precautionary measure taken to avoid any infections, which may have been picked inside the cave. Many have already been diagnosed with lung conditions.

The FIFA president Gianni Infantino invited the boys at the World Cup final in Russia if they made it out on time, however, with 10 days in the hospital and a month of recovery, seems like this offer may be taken up in another tournament. The group was trapped in Thailand’s Tham Luang Nang Non cave for over two weeks before getting rescued in a dangerous operation which grabbed headlines internationally.

