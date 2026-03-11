Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree heading to India attacked in Strait of Hormuz: Report

The vessel was reportedly heading to India, AFP news agency reported. (Photo: X)

A Thai flagged vessel named Mayuree Naree was struck by “two projectiles of unknown origin” while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on ​Wednesday, which caused fire and damaged the engine room, reports stated.

The ship’s Thai-listed operator Precious Shipping, in a statement said, “Three crew members ​are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room,” Reuters reported.