Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree heading to India attacked in Strait of Hormuz: Report

The Thai-flagged vessel Mayuree Naree caught fire after being struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, with three crew members reported missing.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 11, 2026 06:14 PM IST First published on: Mar 11, 2026 at 05:54 PM IST
ship attackThe vessel was reportedly heading to India, AFP news agency reported. (Photo: X)

A Thai flagged vessel named Mayuree Naree was struck by “two projectiles of unknown origin” while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on ​Wednesday, which caused fire and damaged the engine room, reports stated.

The ship’s Thai-listed operator Precious Shipping, in a statement said, “Three crew members ​are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room,” Reuters reported.

The vessel was heading to India, AFP news agency reported. According to vessel tracking website VesselFinder, the ship was heading to Gujarat’s Kandla.

The shipping company, providing update about the crew members said, “The company is working with the relevant authorities to rescue these three missing crew members.”

Thai Navy provided images of the ship showing smoke pouring out of the back of the vessel. The Royal Thai Navy said in a statement that 23 Thai crew members were aboard.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 11: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments