Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree heading to India attacked in Strait of Hormuz: Report

A Thai flagged vessel named Mayuree Naree was struck by “two projectiles of unknown origin” while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, which caused fire and damaged the engine room, reports stated.
The ship’s Thai-listed operator Precious Shipping, in a statement said, “Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room,” Reuters reported.
The vessel was heading to India, AFP news agency reported. According to vessel tracking website VesselFinder, the ship was heading to Gujarat’s Kandla.
The shipping company, providing update about the crew members said, “The company is working with the relevant authorities to rescue these three missing crew members.”
Thai Navy provided images of the ship showing smoke pouring out of the back of the vessel. The Royal Thai Navy said in a statement that 23 Thai crew members were aboard.