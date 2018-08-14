Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Thai court delays decision on taking up case against Airports of Thailand, King Power

Thai court delays decision on taking up case against Airports of Thailand, King Power

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok will hold another hearing session on September 4 against Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT) and duty-free retailer King Power, owner of English Premier League club Leicester City.

By: Reuters | Bangkok | Published: August 14, 2018 12:27:33 pm
Thai court delays decision on taking up case against Airports of Thailand, King Power The court has postponed the hearing in a graft case against the Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT) and duty-free retailer King Power. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A Thai court on Tuesday said it would extend a hearing into a 14 billion baht ($420 million) graft case against Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT) and duty-free retailer King Power, owner of English Premier League club Leicester City, delaying a decision on whether to take up the case.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok will hold another hearing session on September 4, a court official said, adding that it would summon the president of Airports of Thailand to clarify the AOT’s board’s duties, its revenues and regulations governing commercial activity.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement