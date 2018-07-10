Watch video: No kid has dived like this before, says diver involved in Thai cave rescue mission

Even as a massive operation is underway to rescue the remaining members of the Thai soccer team trapped in a flooded cave, a diver involved with the mission highlighted the risks involved in carrying out the rescue. “They are getting forced to do something that no kid has ever done before,” Ivan Karadzic, a diver involved with the rescue mission told BBC. “I cannot understand how cool these small kids are. Incredibly strong kids,” he said.

Underscoring the danger behind the mission, Ivan Karadzic said, “They are diving in something considered an extremely hazardous environment.” Zero visibility and flooded caves added to the woes of the rescuers. “We had imagined all sorts of catastrophic situations – equipment breaking, children panicking,” he said, adding that the officials had backup options in mind in case anything falls apart.

When asked about his first reaction as he saw the first set of boys who were rescued he admitted that he was “very scared. “I still didn’t know if it was a casualty or if it was a kid. But when I saw that he was alive and breathing, it felt very good.”

The 12 boys, part of a football team, and their coach were stranded in Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand on June 23. Heavy rainfall and flooding near the cave prevented rescuers from reaching them for almost 10 days. However, eight boys have been brought to safety during the last two days and the remaining five are expected to be brought out today. The eight rescued boys are healthy are in ‘high spirits.’ They are under constant medical supervision to eliminate any risk of infection. Each of the rescued boys has been guided through the dark, narrow cave by a pair of divers.

