Follow Us:
Saturday, July 28, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • Texas shooting LIVE: Firing at mall in McAllen, police ask public to avoid area

Texas shooting LIVE: Firing at mall in McAllen, police ask public to avoid area

Shooting at La Plaza Mall in McAllen: The police report an active shooting situation at a mall in Texas.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2018 12:16:52 am
Tamil Nadu: 17 injured, many feared trapped as under-construction building collapses in Chennai  Texas shooting: An active shooting situation is reported at a La Plaza Mall in McAllen.

The police have warned the public to stay away from a mall in McAllen, Texas, citing an acting shooting situation, reports The Associated Press. In a Facebook post, the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constable’s office has said there’s an active shooter at La Plaza Mall. McAllen is located in the southernmost region of the state, close the Mexican border. The mall is a primary shopping centre in the Rio Grande Valley. Law enforcement agencies, along with the McAllen police, have rushed to the site of the shooting.

More details awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement