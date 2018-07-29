Texas shooting LIVE: Firing at mall in McAllen, police ask public to avoid area

Texas shooting: An active shooting situation is reported at a La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Texas shooting: An active shooting situation is reported at a La Plaza Mall in McAllen.

The police have warned the public to stay away from a mall in McAllen, Texas, citing an acting shooting situation, reports The Associated Press. In a Facebook post, the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constable’s office has said there’s an active shooter at La Plaza Mall. McAllen is located in the southernmost region of the state, close the Mexican border. The mall is a primary shopping centre in the Rio Grande Valley. Law enforcement agencies, along with the McAllen police, have rushed to the site of the shooting.

More details awaited.

