Texas governor reappoints Indian-American to top university position

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed eminent Indian-American Ashok A K Mago to the University of North Texas System Board of Regents.

This is the second consecutive term for Mago, who is also the founding chairman of the Greater Dallas Indo-American Chamber, now known as the US-INDIA Chamber.

Mago is a recipient of the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman in 2010 and Padma Shri in 2014. He was instrumental in founding of the Senate India Caucus, which is the only country specific caucus in the United States Senate.

A board member of the Primary Care Clinic of North Texas, Salvation Army of North Texas Advisory Board, and UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Centre Community Advisory Board, Mago has previously served as director on the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Board and as a member of the Dallas Regional Chamber Board and Executive Board.

The Indian-American also previously served as the Commissioner of the City of Dallas Plan and Zoning Commission and is the past governor of District 2X1 Lions Club International.

A distinguished alumnus of Leadership Dallas and the University of Texas at Dallas, Mago received a bachelor’s degree from Delhi University, India and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas.